AI In Financial Services: Understanding The White House Action Plan – And What It Leaves Out – Part 2 (Podcast)

Today's episode features Part 2 of our October 30, 2025 webinar, "AI in Financial Services: Understanding the White House Action Plan – and What It Leaves Out." In this installment, our panel dives deeper into the evolving intersection of artificial intelligence, regulation, and innovation in financial services.

Moderated by Alan Kaplinsky, Senior Counsel, founder and former longtime leader of Ballard Spahr's Consumer Financial Services Group, and Greg Szewczyk, chair of the firm's Privacy and Data Security Group, the discussion cuts through hype and uncertainty to provide clear, practical insights. Alan and Greg lead a lively discussion exploring the practical and policy-driven challenges posed by AI, particularly how existing legal frameworks often struggle to keep pace with rapid technological advancement.

Our panel includes:

Charley Brown, leader of Ballard Spahr's technology and patents teams, who explains how institutions can protect and capitalize on AI-enabled technologies;

Dean Ball, former White House senior advisor and one of the architects of the White House AI Action Plan, who provides a rare inside look at the policy landscape;

Kristian Stout, Director of Innovation Policy at the International Center for Law and Economics, who examines the intersections of AI, regulation, and competition; and

, Director of Innovation Policy at the International Center for Law and Economics, who examines the intersections of AI, regulation, and competition; and Charlie Bullock, Senior Research Fellow at the Institute for Law and AI, who outlines practical frameworks for responsible, compliant AI governance.

Throughout the episode, the panel addresses crucial topics including privacy challenges, explainability requirements for AI-driven decisions, and the potential for AI to level the playing field for smaller institutions. Whether you're in the C-suite, a compliance officer, or simply interested in how Washington's decisions shape the future of finance, this episode delivers a clear-eyed look at what the White House action plan covers and what crucial issues still need attention.

Consumer Finance Monitor is hosted by Alan Kaplinsky, Senior Counsel at Ballard Spahr and founder of the firm's Consumer Financial Services Group. We encourage listeners to subscribe on their preferred podcast platform for weekly insights into the consumer finance industry.

