What To Watch: FDA's FY 2027 Budget

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FDA released its FY 2027 congressional justification last week. The $7.2 billion topline is less interesting than what's underneath it—the budget translates this administration's policy signals into concrete funding and legislative asks, and several proposals land squarely on themes we've been covering on this blog, as well as a handful of others that are worth monitoring. Below are just a few:

DTC Advertising Gets a Statutory Hook. After months of enforcement—which we covered extensively when OPDP began its enforcement push last September and in our continued coverage through year-end—FDA is now seeking additional statutory authority to deem a drug misbranded if a DTC ad lacks fair balance or creates a misleading impression of FDA approval, indication scope, or efficacy. This would extend to compounded drugs, which would need to prominently disclose that FDA has not evaluated them for safety or effectiveness. The extent to which this will expand upon existing federal regulations is unclear, as FDA already has some authority to make these determinations. Whether Congress bites on additional legislative proposals—or the courts agree with FDA rulemaking post-Loper—is another question. The First Amendment headwinds we flagged remain formidable, and industry opposition will be fierce. Nevertheless, the ask signals that FDA views the letter-writing crackdown as a floor, not a ceiling.

A New IND Pathway to Accelerate Phase 1. Perhaps the most structurally ambitious proposal—and the one that is getting the most press this week—is a new “Expedited IND” pathway. This looks to be an optional, risk-based alternative to the traditional Investigational New Drug process for certain Phase 1 clinical trials where existing preclinical data, including validated new approach methodologies (NAMs), can satisfy the regulatory standard. The current IND process is notoriously front-loaded, and FDA acknowledges in the budget justification that the U.S.’s longer timelines and heavier regulatory burden have pushed early-stage clinical activity to China and Australia. The Expedited IND would reduce duplicative requirements, lessen reliance on animal testing, and create an accelerated on-ramp to first-in-human studies—all framed explicitly as supporting the President’s reshoring agenda (more on that below). If enacted, this could be transformative for smaller biotechs that face the steepest barriers to entry under the current paradigm, though the devil will be in how “adequate preclinical data” gets defined in practice.

Onshoring Gets Real Budget Dollars—and a Paragraph IV Head Start. As we noted when Congress joined the biomanufacturing onshoring party and when we read the EO and policy tea leaves on onshoring pharma ops, the administration has been building toward giving domestic manufacturers tangible regulatory advantages. The FY 2027 budget delivers: $9 million to fund FDA “PreCheck” to accelerate domestic manufacturing facility establishment, plus a legislative proposal to let domestic generic manufacturers file Paragraph IV certifications one month before foreign competitors. Briefly, a Paragraph IV certification is how a generic applicant challenges a brand’s patent, and being the first to file can trigger 180-day marketing exclusivity—one of the most valuable assets in generic drug development. Giving U.S.-based manufacturers a one-month filing head start would structurally tilt that exclusivity race toward domestic production. It is a clever, targeted incentive that could meaningfully shift the calculus for companies deciding where to build capacity.

An Abbreviated Licensure Pathway for Biologics. FDA also proposes to amend Section 351(a) of the PHS Act to create a new abbreviated licensure pathway for biological products—essentially a “505(b)(2) for biologics.” This would allow applicants to rely on FDA’s prior findings of safety, purity, and potency for an already-approved biologic, or on published literature, to support a more streamlined development program for products that intentionally differ from the reference. Currently, no such statutory pathway exists for biologics that fall outside the biosimilar framework but do not warrant a full standalone BLA. If realized, this could unlock competition and innovation for next-generation biologics—modified formulations, new delivery mechanisms, new indications—without requiring sponsors to rebuild the entire evidentiary house from scratch.

Takeaways. None of these proposals will become law overnight—omnibus appropriations riders move slowly, and several of these asks require standalone amendments to the FD&C Act or PHS Act. Moreover, we could see shifts during the midterms and beyond that might throw much of this into disarray. But the budget document matters because it defines the administration’s negotiating position heading into the FY 2027 appropriations cycle and the upcoming user fee reauthorization talks. Companies should consider mapping these proposals against their own pipelines and manufacturing strategies now. DTC advertisers should treat the legislative ask as confirmation that enforcement intensity will not ease, at least for this administration. Generic and biosimilar sponsors should model the impact of the Paragraph IV and abbreviated licensure proposals on their competitive positioning. And biotechs weighing where to conduct early-stage clinical work should watch the Expedited IND proposal closely—if it gains traction, it could meaningfully change the geography of Phase 1 development, shifting away from China and back towards the U.S. market.

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