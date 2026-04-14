Teva Receives FDA Approval Of Denosumab Biosimilar And Filing Acceptances By FDA And EMA For Omalizumab Biosimilar

On March 30, 2026, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ("Teva") announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") has approved its denosumab biosimilar, PONLIMSI™ (denosumab-adet).

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On March 30, 2026, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ("Teva") announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") has approved its denosumab biosimilar, PONLIMSI" (denosumab-adet). PONLIMSI" has been approved for all indications of the reference product, Amgen's PROLIA®, including the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women at high risk for fracture, to increase bone mass in men with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture, and other bone-related conditions. As we previously reported, the European Medicines Agency ("EMA") granted marketing authorization for PONLIMSI" in November 2025.

Additionally, Teva announced that its applications for a proposed biosimilar to XOLAIR® (omalizumab) have been accepted by both the FDA and the EMA. The applications include all indications approved for the reference product, Genentech and Novartis's XOLAIR®, including the treatment of moderate-to-severe (U.S.)/severe (EU) persistent allergic asthma (ages 6+), chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (adults 18+), chronic spontaneous urticaria (ages 12+) and, in the U.S., IgE-mediated food allergies (ages 1+).

Stay tuned to Big Molecule Watch as we continue to monitor updates in the biosimilars industry.

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