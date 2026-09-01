ACCESS To Better Care: Things To Know About CMS's ACCESS Innovation Model (Podcast)

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has introduced ACCESS, a new accountable care model that could reshape how healthcare providers approach patient care and reimbursement. This discussion examines the model's structure, potential benefits, and critical factors organizations should weigh when determining if participation aligns with their strategic goals.

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In this episode, Nora Becerra is joined by partner Kevin Alonso and associate Morgan Lee to explore ACCESS, a new accountable care model developed by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. They offer a practical overview of the model and discuss considerations for healthcare providers and organizations evaluating whether it may be the right fit.

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