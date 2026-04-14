CMS Proposes Significant Medicare Advantage Payment And Compliance Changes For 2027

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has issued its Advance Notice and related rulemaking for the Medicare Advantage (MA) and Part D programs for plan year 2027.

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The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has issued its Advance Notice and related rulemaking for the Medicare Advantage (MA) and Part D programs for plan year 2027. These developments signal continued changes to how MA plans are paid and how risk-adjusted revenue is evaluated. Although presented as technical updates, the proposals have direct implications for healthcare providers, healthcare organizations, and private equity investors operating in the MA space.

CMS has projected that Medicare Advantage plans could see an overall net payment increase in the range of approximately 2% to 4%, depending on final rate-setting and plan-specific factors.¹ This reflects the combined impact of benchmark updates, risk adjustment changes, and other payment variables. Even within that range, relatively small adjustments can translate into millions, and for some organizations tens of millions, of dollars in annual revenue impact.

At a practical level, the issue is not simply regulatory change. It is how revenue will move and who bears the risk when it does.

Continued Refinement of Risk Adjustment and Payment Methodologies

A central component of the proposed changes is the continued refinement of the risk adjustment model used to calculate MA payments. CMS is advancing implementation of revised Hierarchical Condition Categories (HCCs) and continues to focus on reducing the impact of coding intensity on reimbursement. At the same time, the agency is reinforcing that reported diagnoses must be supported by contemporaneous medical documentation reflecting active conditions.

These efforts reflect CMS’s continued concern that risk-adjusted payments may be influenced by coding practices that do not fully align with clinical reality. CMS is recalibrating the model in ways that may reduce the value of certain diagnoses or require stronger documentation support to sustain reimbursement. For organizations that have historically relied on aggressive or retrospective coding strategies, these changes may result in downward pressure on risk scores even in the context of overall payment increases.

Increased Audit Activity and Program Integrity Focus

The proposals reflect an ongoing emphasis on program integrity. CMS continues to expand and enforce Risk Adjustment Data Validation (RADV) audits and has signaled increased scrutiny of diagnosis reporting and supporting documentation. These developments align with broader federal efforts to identify and recover improper payments within the MA program.

In practice, revenue tied to diagnosis coding is increasingly subject to retrospective review. Post-service chart reviews and vendor-supported coding initiatives, particularly those designed to identify additional diagnoses after the fact, have become a focal point for audit activity. While these practices may increase revenue in the short term, they also present heightened risk if the underlying documentation does not fully support the reported conditions.

These same issues increasingly form the basis of False Claims Act investigations. The U.S. Department of Justice and the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General have focused on whether retrospective coding practices, including those performed by third-party vendors, result in unsupported diagnoses and inflated payments. Depending on the nature and extent of the conduct, these matters may give rise not only to civil liability, but also to criminal exposure where the government determines that coding practices reflect knowing or intentional misconduct. As a result, organizations may face repayment demands, extrapolated audit findings, and potential civil or criminal liability arising from the same underlying conduct.

Operational and Financial Implications for Providers and Organizations

Although the proposed changes are technical, their financial impact may be significant across the MA ecosystem. Medicare Advantage enrollment now exceeds 30 million beneficiaries nationwide and represents more than half of all Medicare participants.³ Even incremental changes in payment methodology can therefore have system-wide financial consequences.

Organizations that rely heavily on risk-adjusted reimbursement, particularly those with higher coding intensity or significant reliance on retrospective diagnosis capture, may experience downward pressure on revenue as CMS continues to recalibrate payment models. Even modest changes in risk scores, when applied across large patient populations, can result in material revenue gains or losses.

At the same time, Medicare Advantage plans are likely to respond by reallocating financial risk through contractual mechanisms and increased oversight of provider coding practices. In many cases, these arrangements place responsibility for unsupported diagnoses, and any resulting repayment obligations, on providers. This may occur even where coding activities are performed in coordination with plans or third-party vendors. Providers participating in value-based or capitated arrangements may feel these effects most directly, as reimbursement is closely tied to risk adjustment performance.

Considerations for Private Equity and Healthcare Investors

For private equity firms and other investors, the proposed changes raise important considerations regarding revenue concentration and exposure to risk-adjusted payment methodologies. In many platform investments, Medicare Advantage represents a significant and growing portion of total revenue.

Valuation assumptions tied to risk-adjusted performance may be affected not only by changes in payment rates, but also by the sustainability of underlying coding practices. Where revenue growth has been driven in part by retrospective coding initiatives, investors should consider whether those practices are likely to withstand audit scrutiny. Changes in reimbursement, coupled with increased enforcement activity, may affect both near-term cash flow and long-term valuation.

Conclusion

CMS’s proposed changes for 2027 reflect a continued evolution of the Medicare Advantage program toward greater payment precision and increased oversight. While the stated objective is program integrity, the practical effect is a shift in how revenue is generated, evaluated, and in some cases recouped.

In this environment, the distinction between reimbursement strategy and compliance risk is increasingly narrow. Organizations that proactively assess both financial exposure and documentation practices will be better positioned to navigate these changes.

Footnotes

1. CMS, Advance Notice of Methodological Changes for Calendar Year 2027 for Medicare Advantage Capitation Rates and Part C and Part D Payment Policies (2026).

2. CMS RADV Final Rule and related federal enforcement commentary; see also HHS-OIG and DOJ enforcement trends relating to Medicare Advantage risk adjustment.

3. CMS Enrollment Data, Medicare Advantage enrollment exceeding 30 million beneficiaries (2025–2026 data releases).

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