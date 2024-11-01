ARTICLE
1 November 2024

This Week In 340B: October 22 – 28, 2024

MW
McDermott Will & Emery

Contributor

McDermott Will & Emery logo
McDermott Will & Emery partners with leaders around the world to fuel missions, knock down barriers and shape markets. With more than 1,100 lawyers across several office locations worldwide, our team works seamlessly across practices, industries and geographies to deliver highly effective solutions that propel success.
Explore Firm Details
Find this week's updates on 340B litigation to help you stay in the know on how 340B cases are developing across the country. Each week we comb through the dockets of more than 50 340B...
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Photo of Emily J. Cook
Photo of Margaret Houtz
Photo of Patrick C. Moore
Photo of Deepika Raj
Authors

Find this week's updates on 340B litigation to help you stay in the know on how 340B cases are developing across the country. Each week we comb through the dockets of more than 50 340B cases to provide you with a quick summary of relevant updates from the prior week in this industry-shaping body of litigation. Get more details on these 340B cases and all other material 340B cases pending in federal and state courts with the 340B Litigation Tracker.

Issues at Stake: HRSA; Contract Pharmacy; Other

  • In an appealed qui tam action alleging that various drug manufacturers failed to charge accurate ceiling prices to 340B Covered Entities, an amicus brief was filed in support of the appellees.
  • In a case challenging HRSA's policy prohibiting all manufacturer conditions on 340B transactions, the parties filed a joint status report.
  • In two cases challenging proposed Missouri state law governing contract pharmacy arrangements, the defendants filed a motion to dismiss and a memorandum in support thereof in one case and the defendants filed a reply in support of the defendant's motion to dismiss in a second case. In addition, plaintiffs in the second case filed a memorandum in opposition to proposed intervenors' motion to intervene.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Emily J. Cook
Emily J. Cook
Photo of Margaret Houtz
Margaret Houtz
Photo of Patrick C. Moore
Patrick C. Moore
Photo of Deepika Raj
Deepika Raj
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More