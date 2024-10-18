This Week In 340B: October 8 – 14, 2024

Find this week's updates on 340B litigation to help you stay in the know on how 340B cases are developing across the country. Each week we comb through the dockets of more than 50 340B cases to provide you with a quick summary of relevant updates from the prior week in this industry-shaping body of litigation. Get more details on these 340B cases and all other material 340B cases pending in federal and state courts with the 340B Litigation Tracker.

Issues at Stake: Contract Pharmacy

In eight cases challenging proposed state law governing contract pharmacy arrangements, in Louisiana, Missouri, Minnesota, and Kansas: LA: the Plaintiff filed an appeal. MO: amici filed a motion for leave to file an amicus brief in one case and Defendants filed a reply in support of its motion to transfer venue. KS: the court filed an order to consolidate all contract pharmacy cases for discovery purposes only. MN: the Plaintiffs in each of two cases filed an opposition to Defendant's motion to dismiss.



The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.