Office Of Research Integrity Releases 2024 Annual Report

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' (HHS) Office of Research Integrity (ORI) released its 2024 Annual Report on the final day of 2025. ORI oversees and directs Public Health Service (PHS) research integrity activities on behalf of the HHS secretary, except for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

ORI Review of Allegations and Cases

ORI received 713 allegations of research misconduct, resulting in 117 cases opened in 2024, with an additional 38 cases carried over from prior years. Of the 119 cases closed during the year:

39 were pre-investigation administrative closures

43 were declined post-investigation

31 resulted in no finding of research misconduct

six resulted in findings of research misconduct

Research Misconduct Findings

Five of the six research misconduct findings were falsifications and fabrications. The sixth case included findings of falsification, fabrication and plagiarism.

Misconduct findings resulted in:

two debarments

six prohibitions from PHS Advisory Service

five supervision plans

five certification requirements

10 publication retractions and correction requests

ORI Technical, Compliance and Grant Support

ORI reported the following technical and compliance support in 2024:

provided 1,134 technical assistance sessions, offering guidance to institutions responding to research misconduct allegations

handled 12 compliance reviews of institutions

reviewed more than 6,000 institutional assurance of research misconduct program records

Of the 12 compliance reviews handled in 2024, seven were ongoing cases that carried over from 2023 and five were newly initiated in 2024. With five reviews closed in 2024, seven remained active and carried forward into 2025.

ORI awarded four grants in 2024 totaling $196,305 to support conference and workshop programs that promote research integrity.

