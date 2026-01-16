Jones Walker On Digital Healthcare Trends And Developments

Allison C. Bell’s articles from Jones Walker are most popular:

At Jones Walker, our Healthcare Industry Team is excited about the endless opportunities the digital healthcare landscape can provide for physical and mental health and well-being in Louisiana.

Five years after COVID-19 accelerated telemedicine adoption, the domestic digital health landscape remains unsettled. Pandemic-era waivers expanded access to care, particularly for rural and underserved populations, but many expired September 30, creating uncertainty for providers and investors. Federal funding cuts and shifting compliance priorities further complicate long-term planning.

Despite domestic challenges, digital health aligns with global trends. The World Health Organization's Global Initiative on Digital Health promotes country-led transformation, with most surveyed nations advancing in digital maturity. US policymakers continue balancing innovation with regulation amid evolving enforcement priorities.

Licensure and interstate practice

Telemedicine growth exposed outdated state licensure laws. The Interstate Medical Licensure Compact streamlines multistate practice for physicians, but costs remain high — $300–$700 per license. A pending lawsuit challenges restrictive state laws, potentially reshaping licensure nationwide. Providers must monitor compliance closely as rules evolve.

Medicare and telehealth reimbursement

Post-federal Public Health Emergency, the US Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services extended several telehealth flexibilities. Behavioral health telehealth services and audio-only options are permanent, while most nonbehavioral provisions expire in 2025. The Drug Enforcement Agency extended remote prescribing flexibilities through December 31, 2025. However, heightened scrutiny on fraud and cost containment creates reimbursement uncertainty, especially for smaller practices.

Investment and innovation

Economic volatility and federal cost-cutting have slowed growth, yet venture capital remains strong for clinically validated solutions. AI-powered platforms for diagnostics, workflow optimization, and revenue cycle management attract funding. Still, reduced federal research support and lack of integrated trial platforms pose challenges. Concerns about limiting demographic-based research could hinder efforts to address health disparities.

AI's expanding role

AI is transforming specialties like radiology and dermatology, prompting shifts in workforce dynamics. While AI augments clinical judgment, its risks include bias, liability, and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliance. The Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) 2025 draft guidance mandates rigorous validation for AI-enabled devices. Medical schools now incorporate AI literacy, and professional societies develop usage guidelines. Developers must design tools that complement — not replace — physician decision-making.

Cybersecurity and oversight

Budget cuts at the Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights may weaken HIPAA enforcement as healthcare data breaches surge. New HIPAA cybersecurity rules are expected, but implementation remains uncertain. AI integration amplifies data security risks, requiring robust technical and human-factor safeguards.

Corporate practice and market consolidation

State laws restricting corporate practice of medicine complicate private equity investment in telehealth. Hospital mergers aimed at scalability raise antitrust and access concerns. Until states modernize regulations, providers must maintain rigorous compliance across jurisdictions.

Reproductive telehealth challenges

Post-Dobbs, reproductive telehealth faces fragmented state laws and privacy concerns. Medication abortion via telehealth remains contentious, with ongoing litigation challenging FDA rules. Providers often limit geographic reach to avoid legal exposure, reducing access in restrictive states.

In conclusion, digital health is now integral to American healthcare, offering improved access and efficiency. Yet regulatory complexity, funding uncertainty, and ethical challenges persist. Success depends on proactive compliance, strong cybersecurity, and balanced regulation that fosters innovation while protecting patients. Organizations that navigate these dynamics while delivering measurable clinical value will shape the future of healthcare.

