15 January 2026

Looking Ahead: Key LTC CON And PACE Topics For 2026 (Video)

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

Contributor

New York's Certificate of Need (CON) process continues to evolve, with significant regulatory, operational, and policy developments anticipated through late 2025.
Adam Herbst
New York's Certificate of Need (CON) process continues to evolve, with significant regulatory, operational, and policy developments anticipated through late 2025. As New York enters a period of significant regulatory change across long-term care, CONs and social care alignment, this session will help providers and industry stakeholders understand what's next and how to prepare.

Adam Herbst, partner at Sheppard Mullin and former Deputy Commissioner of the New York State Department of Health, and Frank Cicero, one of the state's most experienced regulatory and licensing strategists, will discuss:

  • Anticipated Late 2025 Changes: Comprehensive review of the operational and transactional implications of revised feasibility criteria and character-and-competence rules.
  • Licensed Home Care Services Agency (LHCSA) Application Processing: Best practices and recent experiences navigating application review, common pitfalls, and strategies for success.
  • Certified Home Health Care Agencies (CHHAs), Hospice and Nursing Home Construction Update: Recent developments and practical challenges related to CONs for Certified Home Health Agencies, hospice expansion, and new construction projects.
  • Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE): Overview of current and future trends in the PACE in New York, including PACE growth, character-and-competence issues and CON implications.
  • Potential Health Equity Impact Assessments (HEIA) Changes: Overview of proposed changes to HEIA requirements and implications for applicants.

 

