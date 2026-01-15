Food Venture Financing News – Weekly Issue No. 266

- within Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences, Intellectual Property and Tax topic(s)
- in United States
- with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries
In This Issue:
- Food Venture Financing Trends
- CPG Corporate Venture and Private Equity Funds
- Links to Relevant Content and Events
Food Venture Financing Trends
- Biographica, a startup working to improve and accelerate the crop trait development process through machine learning, announced that it raised £7 million in a seed round.
- Bactolife, a Danish startup bringing binding proteins to gut health, announced that it closed its €30 million Series B round.
- Good Culture, a Texas-based startup making cultured dairy products, announced that it closed a majority investment from L Catterton.
CPG Corporate Venture and Private Equity Fund
This week's featured corporate venture and private equity fund is Amberstone.
- Based in California, Amberstone supports ambitious entrepreneurs who want to grow their consumer product brands by using comprehensive data analysis and leveraging its extensive experience in consumer goods.
- Amberstone's mission/investment philosophy:
-
- Build a healthier and more sustainable ecosystem.
- Cultivate an environment where entrepreneurs, investors, brands and consumers achieve positive outcomes through enduring partnership
- Some of its food and beverage partners include the following:
-
- Honey Mama's
- Cleveland Kitchen
- MUSH
- Javy
- Partake Brewing
Links to Relevant Content and Events
ARTICLES
- Ido Raanan on Closing the Loop in Irrigation: How Netafim's Re-Gen Program Is Redefining Circularity in Agriculture
- Columbia Farm Services Cultivating Opportunity: Columbia Farm Services on the Future of Permanent Cropland Investment in the PNW
- North American Agtech BinSentry Clinches $25 Million From CIBC Innovation Banking
- Replace Eggs with New Pea Protein Ingredient
- The Cultured Hub Expands into Plant Cell Culturing Capabilities
- Mandate Begins for California Folic Acid Law
UPCOMING EVENTS
Naturally San Diego
Party @ Puesto!
Sunday, January 11 | 6:30–8:30 p.m. PT
Location: Puesto at the Headquarters, 789 W Harbor Dr., San Diego, CA
Join Naturally San Diego for an exclusive evening of networking, incredible tacos, elite margaritas + celebration following day 1 of Specialty Food Association's Winter FancyFaire! Connect with buyers and leading natural product brands from across the country while enjoying the gorgeous space that is Puesto (also walking distance from the convention center!).
Naturally Colorado
New Year, New Margins: CPG Financial Fitness 101
Tuesday, January 13 | 12–1 p.m. MT
Location: Online Webinar
Naturally Colorado is kicking off the new year with New Year, New Margins, a virtual community event designed to equip CPG founders, operators, and builders with the financial clarity and fundraising confidence needed to grow sustainably in today's evolving market. In alignment with Naturally Colorado's mission, this session brings together experienced financial professionals and investment-side perspectives to help demystify the numbers that matter most.
The event will focus on two core learning areas. First, attendees will gain a clearer understanding of what "best-in-class" financial packages look like in the natural CPG space—what to measure, how to evaluate existing systems, and where to begin if financial organization feels overwhelming. Second, leaders from the venture capital and lending ecosystem will offer practical insights into what makes a compelling fundraising narrative, how investors assess readiness, and how brands can position themselves for capital conversations with confidence.
Speakers:
- Jack Davis, Fund Ops Manager at BFG
- Rob Dunsworth, Senior Vice President and Head of Sales at Better Being Wellness Brands
Naturally Chicago
Regulatory & Litigation Trends in the Food, Beverage, Dietary Supplement and Cosmetic Industries
Tuesday, January 13 | 3–4 p.m. CT
Location: Online Webinar
Natural Product entrepreneurs focus daily on the practical challenges of building and growing their businesses. But few are experts about the complex regulatory and litigation issues that can create serious and even existential problems.
To illuminate these issues and how businesses should approach them, this webinar will feature five experts from the Amin Wasserman Gurnani law firm sharing their knowledge.
Speakers:
- Jennifer Adams, Partner at Amin Wasserman Gurnani
- Rend Al-Mondhiry, Partner at Amin Wasserman Gurnani
- Matthew Orr, Partner at Amin Wasserman Gurnani
- Jennifer Singh, Partner at Amin Wasserman Gurnani
- George Spatz, Partner at Amin Wasserman Gurnani
- Jim Slama (Moderator), CEO of Naturally Chicago
Naturally Chicago
January Morning Mingle
Wednesday, January 14 | 8–9:30 a.m. CT
Location: Chicago French Market, 131 N. Clinton St., Chicago, IL
Join Naturally Chicago for their Morning Mingles, a lively networking and community-building event.
Naturally New England
Member Exclusive Workshop: "Gaining Leverage & Savings Through Negotiation"
Thursday, January 15 | 10–11 a.m. ET
Location: Online Webinar
Strong negotiation isn't about being aggressive—it's about being prepared, intentional, and confident in the value you bring to the table. Whether you're negotiating with retailers, distributors, co-manufacturers, investors, agencies, or suppliers, every conversation has the potential to drive meaningful financial and strategic impact.
In this interactive workshop, experts from The Maker Group—a global consultancy specializing in negotiation strategy and training—will share proven tools and frameworks designed specifically for startups and growing CPG brands. You'll learn how to recognize different negotiation types, avoid common pitfalls, and adopt strategies that create leverage and measurable savings for your business.
Speakers:
- Matthew Geddie, Partner at The Maker Group
- Michael Sands, Principal Consultant at The Maker Group
Naturally NorCal
Marketing Forum: SEO in the Age of AI
Thursday, January 15 | 12–1 p.m. PT
Location: Online Webinar
Connect, collaborate, and grow with our Forums—peer networking groups designed to bring together professionals in similar roles for meaningful connections, fresh insights, and actionable solutions to shared challenges.
January Topic: SEO in the Age of AI
AI is reshaping search and SEO as we know it. Join the Marketing Forum to unpack what this means for marketers and how to evolve your SEO strategy for an AI-driven world.
Speaker:
- Greg Hollander, COO at Novi Connect
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.