Post‑Acquisition TSA Analytics Platform

Explore critical insights across multiple sectors including Middle East construction challenges amid regional conflict, the intersection of financial reporting valuations and tax compliance, large-scale financial remediation strategies...

Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers services and end-to-end solutions to help clients at critical inflection points related to conflict, crisis, performance, risk, strategy, and transformation. Ankura has more than 2,000 professionals serving 3,000+ clients across 55 countries. Collaborative lateral thinking, hard-earned experience, and multidisciplinary capabilities drive results and Ankura is unrivalled in its ability to assist clients to Protect, Create, and Recover ValueTM. For more information, please visit, ankura.com.

Article Insights

Ankura Consulting Group LLC are most popular: within Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring, Antitrust/Competition Law and About Mondaq topic(s)

Client Challenge

Following a healthcare technology acquisition, the private equity sponsor inherited a complex set of transition services agreements (TSAs), covering critical operational and financial services. The buyer needed immediate visibility into TSA status, changes to service scope, and the financial implications of those changes across a multiyear-transition period.

TSA information was spread across contractual documents, invoices, and ad hoc updates between buyer and seller teams. Without a centralized view, leadership lacked clarity on which services were still active, which were eligible for termination, and where costs were drifting outside agreed terms. The risk was not theoretical. For example, failing to terminate a redundant service could result in unnecessary monthly charges, while unresolved billing disputes might delay financial reconciliation and strain partner relationships.

Results and Impact

Over the 24‑month TSA term, the program delivered measurable financial results and operational clarity.

The buyer realized approximately $9 million in service savings through disciplined scope management, accelerated terminations, and early identification of billing issues. In addition, detailed invoice review and dispute resolution avoided roughly $1 million in incremental costs.

Beyond savings, leadership maintained consistent, structured visibility into TSA performance throughout the transition. Issues were addressed as they arose rather than discovered retroactively, and TSA exits were executed in a controlled and documented manner.

Our Solution

We implemented a centralized TSA management workflow by loading the full TSA schedule and contractual terms into Ankura’s proprietary system. The solution was configured specifically for the acquisition, reflecting service categories, billing rules, escalation paths, and reporting needs rather than a generic TSA template.

We built dashboards that gave stakeholders real‑time visibility into TSA progress, upcoming terminations, service performance, and cost trends. These views replaced static trackers and allowed issues to surface early, before they turned into material disputes or delays.

In parallel, we provided day‑to‑day TSA management on behalf of the buyer. This included managing service escalations, reviewing and disputing invoices, tracking invoice payments, and coordinating TSA exits as services wound down. We worked directly with the seller’s TSA owner daily, resolving questions against documented terms and maintaining a steady operating cadence. Each week, we delivered an executive reporting package that highlighted changes, risks, savings opportunities, and required decisions.

Key Takeaway

Active TSA management — supported by purpose‑built workflows and clear reporting — can materially protect value after a healthcare technology acquisition, reducing leakage while giving buyers confidence in how transitional services are being delivered and exited.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.