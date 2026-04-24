Medicare Proposes 2.4% Hospital Reimbursement Increase

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CMS Releases FY 2027 IPPS/LTCH Proposed Rule: Key Payment and Policy Updates

On April 10, 2026, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) released the fiscal year (FY) 2027 Hospital Inpatient Prospective Payment System (IPPS) and Long-Term Care Hospital (LTCH) Prospective Payment System Proposed Rule. The Proposed Rule outlines updates to Medicare inpatient reimbursement effective Oct. 1, 2026. Key proposed changes include1:

IPPS Reimbursement Increase: CMS proposes a 2.4% increase to IPPS operating payment rates, reflecting a 3.2% hospital market basket update reduced by a 0.8% productivity adjustment. CMS estimates total inpatient hospital payments will increase by approximately $1.4 billion in FY 2027.

CMS proposes a 2.4% increase to IPPS operating payment rates, reflecting a 3.2% hospital market basket update reduced by a 0.8% productivity adjustment. CMS estimates total inpatient hospital payments will increase by approximately $1.4 billion in FY 2027. LTCH Payment Update: CMS proposes a 2.4% increase to the LTCH standard payment rate, resulting in an estimated $55 million overall increase for payments in FY 2027.

CMS proposes a 2.4% increase to the LTCH standard payment rate, resulting in an estimated $55 million overall increase for payments in FY 2027. New Technology Add-On Payments: Additional payments for inpatient cases involving new medical technologies are projected to increase by approximately $464 million in FY 2027, driven by the continuation of several new technology add-on payments.

Additional payments for inpatient cases involving new medical technologies are projected to increase by approximately $464 million in FY 2027, driven by the continuation of several new technology add-on payments. Medicare-Dependent and Low-Volume Hospitals: Under current law, enhanced payments for Medicare-Dependent Hospitals and low-volume hospitals expire Dec. 31, 2026. If extended through FY 2027, CMS estimates these hospitals would receive approximately $400 million in additional payments.

Under current law, enhanced payments for Medicare-Dependent Hospitals and low-volume hospitals expire Dec. 31, 2026. If extended through FY 2027, CMS estimates these hospitals would receive approximately $400 million in additional payments. Quality Reporting Requirements: Hospitals failing to meet Hospital Inpatient Quality Reporting (IQR) Program requirements remain subject to a one-fourth reduction in the annual payment update, reinforcing the financial importance of compliance.

Modest increases to Medicare rates for inpatient hospital services continue to lag underlying cost inflation, increasing the importance of scale, operational efficiency, and strategic alignment. Ankura expects these dynamics to continue driving hospital consolidation, joint ventures, and portfolio rationalization.

CMS is soliciting public comments on the Proposed Rule prior to finalizing policies later this year.

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Footnote

1. Fiscal Year 2027 Hospital Inpatient Prospective Payment System (IPPS) and Long-Term Care Hospital Prospective Payment System (LTCH PPS) Proposed Rule Fact Sheet

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