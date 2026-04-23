FDA Gives Rise To A New Era In Sunscreen Regulation (Podcast)

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Rules and Reactions is a joint podcast from Wiley’s Environmental and FDA Regulatory practices that explores the intersection of environmental policy, scientific innovation, and FDA-regulated industries. Hosted by Lauren Petrin and Dr. Alex Stanton, the podcast examines cross-practice regulatory issues affecting food, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, consumer products, and emerging technologies. Each episode pairs practical legal analysis with scientific insight to help listeners understand how evolving federal and state regulations are shaping product development, compliance, and innovation.

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Welcome to Rules and Reactions, a joint podcast from Wiley’s Environmental and FDA Regulatory practices. Hosted by Lauren Petrin and Dr. Alex Stanton, the podcast combines legal and scientific perspectives on evolving federal and state regulations that are shaping innovation in environmental policy and FDA-regulated industries. The inaugural episode shines a light on sunscreen – and the FDA’s recent proposal to add the first new active ingredient in over 25 years. We break down how the product is regulated in the United States and what this historic shift could mean for future innovation.

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