Next Steps For Provider-Based Departments After The Consolidated Appropriations Act Of 2026 (Podcast)

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In this episode, Limo Cherian, Andy Ruskin, and Sarah Staples-Carlton unpack the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2026 and its impact on provider-based clinics. They explain what provider-based status means, why attestations are now mandatory, and what hospitals and health systems must do to stay compliant and protect Medicare reimbursement.
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