Next Steps For Provider-Based Departments After The Consolidated Appropriations Act Of 2026 (Podcast)

In this episode, Limo Cherian, Andy Ruskin, and Sarah Staples-Carlton unpack the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2026 and its impact on provider-based clinics.

At K&L Gates, we foster an inclusive and collaborative environment across our fully integrated global platform that enables us to diligently combine the knowledge and expertise of our lawyers and policy professionals to create teams that provide exceptional client solutions. With offices worldwide, we represent leading global corporations in every major industry, capital markets participants, and ambitious middle-market and emerging growth companies. Our lawyers also serve public sector entities, educational institutions, philanthropic organizations, and individuals. We are leaders in legal issues related to industries critical to the economies of both the developed and developing worlds—including technology, manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, energy, and more.

Article Insights

K&L Gates LLP are most popular: within Immigration, Transport and Law Practice Management topic(s)

In this episode, Limo Cherian, Andy Ruskin, and Sarah Staples-Carlton unpack the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2026 and its impact on provider-based clinics. They explain what provider-based status means, why attestations are now mandatory, and what hospitals and health systems must do to stay compliant and protect Medicare reimbursement.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.