Food Venture Financing News – Weekly Issue No. 265

Food Venture Financing Trends

Agreenculture, a France-based startup, will expand production and commercial availability of its automation kits following a $7 million Series A raise.

Swire Coca-Cola, a Coca-Cola producer and distributor, is planning to open a $475 million manufacturing plant to help it achieve its growth targets and sustainability goals.

Anheuser-Busch InBev is paying up to $490 million for a majority stake in BeatBox Beverages.

CPG Corporate Venture and Private Equity Fund

This week's featured corporate venture and private equity fund is Snack Futures.

SnackFutures is an early stage innovation and venture hub launched by Mondelēz International in 2018 to take advantage of changing consumer trends and preferences and to unlock growth opportunities in snacking around the world.

SnackFutures aims to bring together talent, partnerships and funding across three integrated mandates:

Invention of new brands and businesses in key strategic areas; Reinvention of small-scale Mondelēz brands with large-scale potential; and Venturing with startup entrepreneurs to seed new businesses.

SnackFutures has launched a new startup program called CoLab to collaborate with startups to unleash trends, talent and technologies. Mission driven snack brands are invited to apply for the 12-week program that includes a curriculum of mentoring, workshops, access to leadership and partners. For more information on CoLab, please refer to this link: SnackFutures - CoLab.

SnackFutures has launched five brands:

HU Products Craize celleste bio Torr Foodtech



Naturally New England

Members Exclusive Workshop: "Entrepreneurial Syndrome"

Thursday, January 8 | 12–1 p.m. ET

This interactive workshop helps founders of natural CPG businesses navigate the shift from startup to growth by developing leadership skills and empowering teams. Together, you'll explore strategies for sharing power, fostering healthy risk-taking, and moving through creative—not toxic—conflict.

Speaker:

Flip Brown, CEO (Chief Enthusiasm Officer) of Business Culture Consultant

Register

Naturally San Diego

Party @ Puesto!

Sunday, January 11 | 6:30–8:30 p.m. PT

Location: Puesto at the Headquarters, 789 W Harbor Dr., San Diego, CA

Join Naturally San Diego for an exclusive evening of networking, incredible tacos, elite margaritas + celebration following day 1 of Specialty Food Association's Winter FancyFaire! Connect with buyers and leading natural product brands from across the country while enjoying the gorgeous space that is Puesto (also walking distance from the convention center!).

Register

Naturally Colorado

New Year, New Margins: CPG Financial Fitness 101

Tuesday, January 13 | 12–1 p.m. MT

Naturally Colorado is kicking off the new year with New Year, New Margins, a virtual community event designed to equip CPG founders, operators, and builders with the financial clarity and fundraising confidence needed to grow sustainably in today's evolving market. In alignment with Naturally Colorado's mission, this session brings together experienced financial professionals and investment-side perspectives to help demystify the numbers that matter most.

The event will focus on two core learning areas. First, attendees will gain a clearer understanding of what "best-in-class" financial packages look like in the natural CPG space—what to measure, how to evaluate existing systems, and where to begin if financial organization feels overwhelming. Second, leaders from the venture capital and lending ecosystem will offer practical insights into what makes a compelling fundraising narrative, how investors assess readiness, and how brands can position themselves for capital conversations with confidence.

Speakers:

Jack Davis, Fund Ops Manager at BFG

Fund Ops Manager at BFG Rob Dunsworth, Senior Vice President and Head of Sales at Better Being Wellness Brands

Register

Naturally Chicago

Regulatory & Litigation Trends in the Food, Beverage, Dietary Supplement and Cosmetic Industries

Tuesday, January 13 | 3–4 p.m. CT

Natural Product entrepreneurs focus daily on the practical challenges of building and growing their businesses. But few are experts about the complex regulatory and litigation issues that can create serious and even existential problems.

To illuminate these issues and how businesses should approach them, this webinar will feature five experts from the Amin Wasserman Gurnani law firm sharing their knowledge.

Speakers:

Jennifer Adams, Partner at Amin Wasserman Gurnani

Partner at Amin Wasserman Gurnani Rend Al-Mondhiry, Partner at Amin Wasserman Gurnani

Partner at Amin Wasserman Gurnani Matthew Orr, Partner at Amin Wasserman Gurnani

Partner at Amin Wasserman Gurnani Jennifer Singh, Partner at Amin Wasserman Gurnani

Partner at Amin Wasserman Gurnani George Spatz, Partner at Amin Wasserman Gurnani

Partner at Amin Wasserman Gurnani Jim Slama (Moderator), CEO of Naturally Chicago

Register

