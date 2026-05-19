Partner Jason Schultz explores the evolving role of in-house counsel in healthcare organizations, identifying five critical capabilities that legal professionals must develop to remain effective strategic partners. The article examines how modern healthcare lawyers can enhance their value by mastering skills beyond traditional legal expertise, including project management, emotional intelligence, and business acumen.

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Partner Jason Schultz co-authored the article, “Future-Proofing In-House Counsel: The Top Five Skills You Need Now,” for the American Health Law Association. The article explores the five capabilities increasingly essential for in-house lawyers in today’s healthcare environment: project and process management, emotional intelligence, enterprise risk management, business acumen, and the ability to quantify legal’s value as a strategic business partner.

Originally published by American Health Law Association.

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