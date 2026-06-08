Samsung Bioepis Launches OPUVIZ In Europe

Samsung Bioepis launches OPUVIZ aflibercept biosimilar in Europe, Amneal and Kashiv challenge Novartis omalizumab patent, EMA recommends two ranibizumab biosimilars, Eli Lilly acquires three vaccine companies...

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On May 29, 2026, Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. announced the European launch of OPUVIZ, a biosimilar referencing EYLEA (aflibercept). OPUVIZ will be available as a 40 mg/mL solution for injection.

Commenting on the launch, Antonio Rito, Vice President and Head of Europe at Samsung Bioepis, stated: “We are pleased to launch OPUVIZ in Europe, marking a significant milestone in expanding patient access to ophthalmology treatments.”

OPUVIZ is the fifth biosimilar to be directly commercialized by Samsung Bioepis and follows the company’s European launches of BYOOVIZ (ranibizumab) and XBRYK (denosumab) earlier in 2026.

The launch follows Samsung Bioepis’s previously announced settlement and license agreement with Regeneron and Bayer relating to commercialization of the aflibercept biosimilar in Europe.

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