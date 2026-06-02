Makary Resigns From FDA Commissioner Post

- within Corporate/Commercial Law, Criminal Law and Privacy topic(s)
- with readers working within the Basic Industries, Environment & Waste Management and Technology industries
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Marty Makary has announced his resignation from his position following clashes with the White House and heightened scrutiny for agency decisions, according to a Reuters report. His successor is FDA Deputy Commissioner for Food Kyle Diamantas, who will lead the agency in an acting capacity.
Agency IQ by POLITICO reported that Diamantas' leadership may usher in a heightened focus on food chemical safety and other Human Foods Program priorities. "As deputy commissioner for food, Diamantas has been a driving force behind many of the FDA’s recent food reform efforts, including the agency’s newly finalized food chemical postmarket assessment framework and reviews begun on a growing number of substances," the outlet said in its FDA Today: Food newsletter. "His new role at the very top of the agency could potentially add weight to these activities and accelerate them."
Read more stories in Issue 848 of the Food and Beverage Litigation and Regulatory Update ))
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]