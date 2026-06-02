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2 June 2026

Makary Resigns From FDA Commissioner Post

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The U.S. Food and Drug Administration faces a leadership transition as Commissioner Marty Makary steps down amid tensions with the White House, with Deputy Commissioner Kyle Diamantas assuming control in an acting capacity. Will this change in leadership accelerate the agency's food safety reform efforts and chemical assessment initiatives?
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
M. Katie Gates Calderon,Lindsey Heinz, and James Muehlberger
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U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Marty Makary has announced his resignation from his position following clashes with the White House and heightened scrutiny for agency decisions, according to a Reuters report. His successor is FDA Deputy Commissioner for Food Kyle Diamantas, who will lead the agency in an acting capacity.

Agency IQ by POLITICO reported that Diamantas' leadership may usher in a heightened focus on food chemical safety and other Human Foods Program priorities. "As deputy commissioner for food, Diamantas has been a driving force behind many of the FDA’s recent food reform efforts, including the agency’s newly finalized food chemical postmarket assessment framework and reviews begun on a growing number of substances," the outlet said in its FDA Today: Food newsletter. "His new role at the very top of the agency could potentially add weight to these activities and accelerate them."

Read more stories in Issue 848 of the Food and Beverage Litigation and Regulatory Update ))

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Authors
Photo of M. Katie Gates Calderon
M. Katie Gates Calderon
Photo of Lindsey Heinz
Lindsey Heinz
Photo of James Muehlberger
James Muehlberger
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