The Rise Of Contingent Value: CVRs And Earnouts Reshape Life Sciences M&A

CVR usage surged from 7 publicly disclosed deals in 2024 to 27 deals in 2025, with some CVRs representing over 70% of total deal value.

Foley Hoag provides innovative, strategic legal services to public, private and government clients. We have premier capabilities in the life sciences, healthcare, technology, energy, professional services and private funds fields, and in cross-border disputes. The diverse experiences of our lawyers contribute to the exceptional senior-level service we deliver to clients.

Article Insights

Corey Brown’s articles from Foley Hoag LLP are most popular: with Finance and Tax Executives

in United States

with readers working within the Media & Information, Law Firm and Construction & Engineering industries

Key Takeaways:

CVR usage surged from 7 publicly disclosed deals in 2024 to 27 deals in 2025, with some CVRs representing over 70% of total deal value.

Earnouts appeared in 89% of private biopharma deals that closed between mid-2023 and mid-2025, generally consistent with 91% in the prior two-year period, and in 84% of medical device deals that closed between mid-2023 and mid-2025, up from 59%, in the prior two-year period.

Overview

Life sciences M&A activity surged in 2025, with PitchBook reporting 179 deals. Biopharma transactions totaled approximately $124 billion and medtech transactions reached approximately $61 billion for the full year. That momentum continued into Q1 2026, with $40.9 billion in biopharma M&A (up from $25.2 billion in Q1 2025) and $26.6 billion in medtech M&A (up from $8.3 billion in Q1 2025). Yet deal structures have shifted materially: milestone-heavy consideration now dominates more than ever and upfront consideration continues to shrink.

Contingent value rights (CVRs), which pay shareholders a defined amount upon achievement of post-closing milestones, have driven much of this shift. As reported by Deal Point Data, CVR usage surged from 7 public deals in 2024 to 27 in 2025, with prominent examples including Pfizer’s acquisition of Metsera and Roche’s $3.5 billion acquisition of 89bio. In some cases, the CVR component has far exceeded the upfront payment. The consideration in Eli Lilly’s acquisition of Adverum was comprised of $3.56 per share in cash paid at closing, plus a CVR of up to $8.91 per share (approximately 71% of total potential consideration), tied to regulatory approval and commercial sales milestones.

These trends are not limited to public transactions. While CVRs are typically associated with public-company deals, similar milestone-based economics appear in private life sciences transactions through earnout structures. The 2025 SRS Acquiom Life Sciences M&A Study, which analyzed 466 private-target life sciences acquisitions that closed between mid-2023 and mid-2025, found that earnouts appeared in 89% of private biopharma deals, generally consistent with 91% in the prior two-year period, and in 84% of medical device deals, up from 59%, in the prior two-year period. Across 342 private life sciences deals with an earnout, aggregate earnout potential totaled approximately $95 billion, yet only 9.5% of that potential has been paid to date. The gap between potential and actual payouts highlights just how much deal value now hinges on post-closing milestone achievement.

The upcoming patent cliff is creating urgency for acquirers to replenish pipelines, with the US drug market set to lose over $230 billion in revenue between 2025 and 2030 due to patent expirations. CVRs bridge this gap, allowing acquirers to offer competitive headline prices while deferring consideration to milestone-contingent payouts. For sellers, announced deal values are increasingly aspirational rather than guaranteed, making the probability-weighted expected value of contingent structures the critical metric in evaluating bids.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.