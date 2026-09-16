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16 September 2026

From The EHR To The Algorithm: AI And Data Licensing, Governance, And Risk For Health Systems (Video)

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Hospital and health system counsel face unprecedented challenges as AI transforms patient data into a critical asset, requiring navigation of complex de-identification strategies, state AI and privacy law compliance, and model ownership issues. This session provides in-house legal teams with a practical framework for managing AI-driven healthcare data transactions and governance structures they were never formally trained to handle.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Jami Mills Vibbert
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AI is transforming patient data into one of health care’s most valuable assets — and hospital and health system counsel are being asked to manage transactions they were never trained for. From de-identification strategy and state AI and privacy law compliance to fine-tuned model ownership, the contracting and governance challenges are new, complex, and consequential. This session gives in-house counsel a practical roadmap for navigating them.

Webinar Series Alert

Part II: Federal Executive Order Landscape in Year 2 of Trump 2.0—Implications for Hospitals
Wednesday, October 7
11 a.m.-noon ET
Speakers: Bridget Weiss and Susan Kopf

Part III: Midterm Election Implications for Hospitals and Health Systems
November
Speakers: Eugenia Pierson, Kevin O’Neil, Rep. Ron Kind, Sonja Nesbit

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