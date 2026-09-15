Deadline Approaching: Proposed Changes To Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) – Act Now

Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) revolutionized healthcare by enabling providers to collect vital health data remotely, improving patient engagement, and enhancing care management outside traditional clinical settings.

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Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) revolutionized healthcare by enabling providers to collect vital health data remotely, improving patient engagement, and enhancing care management outside traditional clinical settings. Devices such as blood pressure monitors, glucose meters, and other sensors allow for continuous health data collection, which providers review to make informed treatment decisions — ultimately aiming to reduce hospitalizations and support better patient outcomes.

Why This Matters to Your Practice

Recent federal scrutiny, including reports from the Office of Inspector General (OIG), has raised concerns about billing practices, potential fraud, and oversight gaps in RPM services. As a result, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is proposing significant regulatory changes set to take effect on January 1, 2027. This proposed rule could impact how your practice delivers and bills for RPM services, making it crucial to understand and adapt now.

Key Findings and Takeaways from Recent OIG Reports

Many practices have experienced sudden increases in RPM billing, which could trigger audits. Takeaway: Any drastic increase or change in billing patterns is an easy data point for CMS or a government agency to catch and pull a provider into a review.

Proper pre-billing requirements, including establishing a provider-patient relationship via in-person or telehealth visits, are essential. Takeaway: Providers must understand the requirements, ensure they are compliant, and document that compliance.

Patients must receive all three fundamental components of RPM: patient education, provision of devices, and provider review of data. Takeaway: Providers must ensure that all components exist for each claim and that they are documented.

Documentation showing treatment management, e.g., spending at least 20 minutes per month reviewing data, is often lacking. Takeaway: Providers must proactively review and monitor their claims to ensure all the required documentation is included.

Billing for multiple devices per patient or billing for the same patient across multiple practices may raise compliance issues. Notably, the relevant CPT codes are 99091, 99453, 99454, 99457, and 99458. Takeaway: Providers should analyze their patient population and claims to ensure they understand the specific risks that must be addressed.

What’s Changing? The Proposed Rule Highlights

Practitioner-Provided Services Only: CMS proposes that RPM services must be directly delivered by the billing practitioner to qualify for reimbursement. While third-party vendors can supply devices and logistics, the clinical service must come from a practitioner.

CMS proposes that RPM services must be directly delivered by the billing practitioner to qualify for reimbursement. While third-party vendors can supply devices and logistics, the clinical service must come from a practitioner. Mandatory Initiating Visit: Before billing for RPM, providers will need to conduct a separate, documented in-person or telehealth visit.

Before billing for RPM, providers will need to conduct a separate, documented in-person or telehealth visit. Potential Code Bundling: CMS is seeking public comment on bundling existing CPT codes and creating new HCPCS G-codes to prevent overbilling and misuse.

How We Can Help

Navigating these upcoming changes requires strategic planning and compliance expertise. Buchanan is here to assist your practice in:

Evaluating your current RPM workflows and billing practices

Ensuring proper documentation for initiating and managing RPM services

Adapting to new regulatory requirements to avoid audits and penalties

Preparing your practice for the potential impact of code bundling and other policy shifts

If your practice utilizes third-party vendors, manages multiple devices, or conducts initiating visits, these changes could significantly affect your operations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.