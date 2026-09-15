The Royalty Line: OIG Draws Boundaries On Device Manufacturer Physician Consulting Payments

Overview

Physician consulting arrangements and royalty payments are hardly new to the medical device industry and often play an important role in product development and innovation. However, the US Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General’s (OIG’s) recent unfavorable advisory opinion, AO 26-10, expressed concerns about consulting arrangements with compensation connected to sales of products.

In declining to protect a proposed “Product Line Royalty” model, OIG seems to have intended to draw a distinction between compensating physicians for identifiable product development services and compensating physicians based on broader product line sales that may be influenced by their interactions with other physicians about the product line. That distinction is a bit hazy where the physician provides novel, significant, or innovative product line design contributions that would typically be considered contributions of intellectual property that would justify a royalty. Importantly, OIG’s opinion applies that distinction even though the manufacturer proposed several meaningful safeguards associated with lower-risk consulting and royalty arrangements that are commonplace in the industry, including fair market value compensation, objective selection criteria, and carveouts designed to exclude revenue tied directly to the physician consultant’s own procedures and facilities.

For manufacturers and life sciences companies, the opinion indicates that even arrangements with familiar compliance safeguards may face scrutiny where the physician provides more than product innovation services.

In depth

The requestor is an orthopedic device manufacturer that develops and distributes implant and replacement products across several orthopedic specialty areas, each constituting a separate “Product Line.” To support product development, the requestor engages physicians and other experts (Product Line Consultants) to provide product-specific design and development services pursuant to written agreements. Many of these Product Line Consultants purchase and/or use the requestor’s products in furnishing services to patients, including federal healthcare program beneficiaries.

The proposed arrangement: An additional piece of the pie

Under the proposed arrangement, the requestor sought to expand upon the typical physician consulting services model by engaging certain physicians under separate product line agreements to provide broader advisory services for an entire product line rather than a specific product. The design, development, and evaluation of particular products falls under separate product development contracts and was not part of the opinion request.

The requestor’s proposed Product Line Services would include physician education and proctoring; strategic consultation regarding product line development; participation in product line meetings; and review of designs, technologies, and prototypes.

Although the requestor certified that product line consultants would be selected based on objective expertise-related criteria (not historical or anticipated utilization of the requestor’s products), it was unable to certify that none of the product line services would contribute to product revenue generation.

The most significant feature of the proposed arrangement was its compensation methodology. Product line consultants who did not meet minimum hours requirements or pass an evaluation panel’s assessment of the consultant’s performance of the services would be paid a pre-set hourly rate. Product line consultants who exceeded the minimum hours requirement and passed the panel’s evaluation gauntlet would receive a “Product Line Royalty” payment calculated as a percentage of net sales across the applicable product line, including for products the consultant may not have directly helped develop, subject to certain exclusions intended to mitigate referral-related concerns. The evaluation panel would be charged with qualitatively assessing the product line consultant’s time records; attendance; participation; quality of interaction; and novel, significant, or innovative contributions made to the product line to reach a satisfactory performance conclusion.

The requestor certified that it would exclude from the product line royalty payment:

Any sales of a product for use in a surgery or other medical procedure performed by the product line consultant or their immediate family members or sold to a hospital, ambulatory surgery center, or other facility in which the product line consultant performs medical procedures or has an ownership interest; and

Any sales of products for which the product line consultant already receives a separate royalty or other payment for development services.

OIG’s position: Crowning the wrong incentives?

OIG acknowledged that physician consulting arrangements and royalty payments are common in the medical device industry and, when appropriately structured, may satisfy a safe harbor or otherwise present sufficiently low risk under the federal Anti-Kickback Statute (AKS). Nevertheless, OIG concluded that the proposed arrangement did not present “sufficiently low” fraud and abuse risk for a favorable opinion.

Although the requestor proposed several safeguards, including fair market value compensation that would be determined by an independent valuation, objective consultant selection criteria, and exclusions for certain sales, OIG concluded that the product line royalty would still incentivize physicians to favor and advocate for the requestor’s products in ways that could generate business reimbursable by federal healthcare programs and favor the requestor’s and the physicians’ financial interests over the patient’s best interest.

OIG focused particularly on the physicians’ ability to influence downstream utilization. Not only would the product line consultants be purchasers and users of the products themselves, they also would provide teaching, training, and proctoring services to other providers. Because product line royalty payments could include sales resulting from those recommendations and sales of products the product line consultant did not directly help develop, OIG concluded that the arrangement would create heightened risks of patient steering, unfair competition, inappropriate utilization, and skewed clinical decision-making.

Analysis: Innovation, influence, and incentives

OIG’s analysis is particularly noteworthy because it addresses a type of arrangement that incorporates several common features often viewed as mitigating risk in the physician consulting and royalty context. Royalty payments tied to physician-developed intellectual property have long been recognized as legitimate when appropriately structured and consistent with fair market value, as specified by AdvaMed compliance guidance, for example.

It is possible that the evaluation panel’s qualitative assessment of the satisfactory performance of the product line consultant’s service could have contributed to OIG’s risk level conclusion. The relative subjectivity of this review may not have counteracted the traditional safeguards discussed above.

OIG’s core concern appears to be compensation tied to a percentage of revenue (i.e., the royalty) that is untethered from a physician’s specific developmental contribution to a product and instead linked to broader product line sales, which the physician might be able to influence through the product line services. That focus is somewhat striking because the physician consultants would still provide substantive services to the product line and because royalty-based compensation has historically been associated with rewarding innovation and intellectual property contributions. In practical terms, OIG seems less concerned with compensating physicians for helping develop a product than with compensating physicians who can influence utilization across an entire portfolio of products (including products for which the physician did not assist in development but nonetheless would receive a royalty payment), particularly where those physicians also educate, train, advocate for such products, or otherwise shape the purchasing decisions of others.

The opinion also underscores an important practical point for the industry: Fair market value alone is not dispositive to OIG. Indeed, one of the more significant takeaways from the opinion may be OIG’s willingness to look beyond safeguards that have traditionally featured prominently in compliance analyses, such as an independent fair market value assessment.

From an industry perspective, some may question whether OIG’s analysis adequately distinguishes between legitimate efforts to compensate highly specialized physician consultants for ongoing strategic, developmental, and intellectual property contributions and arrangements that are primarily intended to reward product utilization. The opinion provides limited guidance regarding where that line should be drawn, particularly where the consultant demonstrably contributes expertise, intellectual property, or product line development activities across multiple products.

For manufacturers and life sciences companies, the opinion reinforces a familiar but increasingly important compliance distinction: Arrangements tied to identifiable, bona fide innovation and development activities may remain lower risk while compensation models that resemble rewards for downstream product utilization, loyalty, or influence are likely to face heightened scrutiny. In that respect, this opinion may be best understood less as a rejection of physician royalties and more as a caution against compensation structures that blur the line between clinical expertise and commercial influence or extend beyond the scope of products for which physicians actually provide consulting services.

Conclusion

OIG’s opinion reflects a skeptical view of percentage-based physician compensation arrangements that extend beyond product-specific development and instead tie compensation to broader product utilization or influence. At the same time, the opinion leaves unresolved questions regarding the extent to which traditional compliance safeguards (including independent fair market value assessments, objective consultant selection criteria, and bona fide intellectual property contributions) can mitigate OIG’s concerns in the context of broader product-line compensation models. As with many AKS analyses, the specific facts and circumstances matter. When structuring similar arrangements, manufacturers should carefully assess the nexus between physician services and compensation, the degree to which payments are tied to identifiable developmental contributions, and whether physician consultants are positioned to influence downstream purchasing or utilization.

Accordingly, while the opinion does not call into question all physician royalty arrangements, it reinforces that OIG may take a narrower view than industry participants regarding compensation structures that reward contributions across an evolving portfolio of products rather than a single identifiable innovation.