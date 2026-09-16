Pharmacy Marketing And The Anti-Kickback Statute: Where To Draw The Line

Pharmacies frequently engage marketers, develop relationships with prescribers and offer services intended to attract and retain patients. While these efforts can support legitimate business growth, arrangements involving referral payments, copay waivers or free services may create significant regulatory and contractual exposure.

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Pharmacies frequently engage marketers, develop relationships with prescribers and offer services intended to attract and retain patients. While these efforts can support legitimate business growth, arrangements involving referral payments, copay waivers or free services may create significant regulatory and contractual exposure. For independent, specialty and compounding pharmacies, the consequences can include government investigations, False Claims Act litigation, pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) audit recoupments and network termination.

Determining whether pharmacy marketing crosses the line into an unlawful kickback requires reviewing the arrangement’s purpose, compensation structure and actual operation. A written agreement describing payments as “marketing fees” does not establish compliance and fair market value compensation does not independently eliminate risk. Pharmacies should understand what they are purchasing, who receives a financial benefit and whether the arrangement satisfies an applicable exception or safe harbor.

How the Anti-Kickback Statute Applies to Pharmacy Marketing

The federal Anti-Kickback Statute (AKS), 42 U.S.C. § 1320a-7b(b), prohibits knowingly and willfully offering or paying remuneration to induce referrals or other specified business involving items or services payable, in whole or in part, by a federal healthcare program. It also prohibits knowingly and willfully soliciting or receiving remuneration in return for such referrals or business. For pharmacies, the statute can apply to prescriptions reimbursable through Medicare Part D, Medicaid and TRICARE. Remuneration includes cash payments and benefits provided indirectly or in kind. 42 U.S.C. § 1320a-7b(b).

Under the “one purpose” test applied by many courts, an otherwise legitimate business purpose does not eliminate AKS exposure if one purpose of the remuneration is to induce prohibited referrals. The government must nevertheless establish the statute’s applicable elements, including the required intent. A pharmacy’s desire to increase prescription volume does not, standing alone, make an advertising or marketing arrangement unlawful.

Pharmacies must also consider applicable state restrictions on kickbacks, patient brokering, fee splitting and professional conduct. Depending on the jurisdiction, these laws may reach arrangements involving commercially insured or cash-paying patients. Accordingly, excluding federal healthcare program prescriptions from a compensation formula should not be treated as a complete compliance solution.

Fair Market Value and Flat Fees Do Not Guarantee Compliance

Fair market value compensation is an important safeguard, but it is not an independent defense to an AKS violation. The Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (“OIG”) expressly cautions that an arrangement can violate the AKS even when compensation reflects fair market value. Similarly, a flat monthly fee may create exposure if the payment is intended to induce prohibited referrals. OIG Fraud and Abuse FAQs, No. 17.

The personal services and management contracts safe harbor may protect qualifying marketing arrangements. Its requirements include a signed agreement covering the services, a term of at least one year and a compensation methodology established in advance that reflects fair market value without accounting for federally reimbursable referrals or business generated between the parties. Services must be reasonably necessary for a commercially reasonable purpose and must not promote unlawful activity. 42 C.F.R. § 1001.952(d)(1).

Every applicable condition must be satisfied to obtain safe harbor protection. Failure to qualify does not automatically establish an AKS violation; the arrangement instead requires review of its facts and circumstances, including the parties’ intent. Pharmacies should therefore evaluate both the contractual terms and how the relationship operates in practice. OIG Fraud and Abuse FAQs, No. 1.

Common Pharmacy Marketing Compliance Risks

Prescription-Based Commissions and Referral Fees

Payments to independent marketers calculated per prescription, per referred patient or as a percentage of resulting prescription revenue warrant close scrutiny. These structures connect compensation directly to generated business and can present substantial risk when federal healthcare program prescriptions are involved. Describing the payment as a consulting, administrative or lead generation fee does not change its underlying purpose.

Bona fide employees require a separate analysis under the statutory employee exception and regulatory safe harbor. These protections do not automatically extend to independent contractors or individuals merely designated as employees. Pharmacies should examine the actual employment relationship and compensation before implementing a commission program. 42 U.S.C. § 1320a-7b(b)(3)(B); 42 C.F.R. § 1001.952(i).

As a practical safeguard, pharmacies should require marketers to identify specific deliverables and document completed work. An invoice stating only “marketing services” provides little support for determining what the pharmacy purchased. Proposed bonuses, fee increases and renewals linked to prescription performance should receive additional review before approval.

Routine Copay Waivers

Advertising that patients will not owe a copay can create significant exposure. The pharmacy cost-sharing safe harbor generally requires unadvertised, nonroutine waivers supported by a good-faith financial-need determination or unsuccessful reasonable collection efforts. For specified Medicare Part D subsidy-eligible individuals, only the restriction on advertising or solicitation applies under that safe harbor. 42 C.F.R. § 1001.952(k)(3).

Pharmacies should maintain a written policy identifying when waivers may be approved and what documentation must be retained. Staff and marketers should understand that financial assistance cannot become a routine sales promise. Applicable program rules and PBM agreements also require review because federal safe harbor protection does not independently resolve contractual collection obligations.

Free Services and Benefits to Referral Sources

Complimentary delivery, adherence packaging and patient support services require a fact-specific review. Relevant considerations include who receives the benefit, whether the service relieves a prescriber or facility of an expense and whether its availability depends on directing prescriptions to the pharmacy. Clinical usefulness alone does not resolve whether an arrangement involves improper remuneration.

For example, providing free administrative support to a physician’s practice in exchange for prescription referrals presents a different risk profile from offering a patient service under consistently applied eligibility criteria. Pharmacies should document the service’s purpose, recipients and conditions. Patient-facing benefits may also require review under the beneficiary inducements civil monetary penalty law and its exceptions. 42 U.S.C. § 1320a-7a(a)(5), (i)(6).

PBM Audits and False Claims Act Exposure

Pharmacy marketing compliance extends beyond payments to a third party. Pharmacies should evaluate how patients are solicited, how prescriptions are obtained and whether the resulting dispensing and billing practices comply with applicable law and PBM agreements. Particular attention should be given to patient authorization, prescription validity, prescriber relationships, copay collection and supporting documentation.

These considerations become especially important when a marketer connects patients with telemedicine providers or promises a predictable stream of prescriptions. Pharmacies should investigate red flags and retain records supporting their decisions to dispense and bill. Depending on the governing agreement and applicable law, deficiencies may support PBM recoupments, payment suspensions or network termination even without an established AKS violation.

An unlawful kickback arrangement may also create False Claims Act exposure. Under 42 U.S.C. § 1320a-7b(g), claims including items or services resulting from an AKS violation constitute false or fraudulent claims for False Claims Act purposes. Liability still requires analysis of the connection between the violation and the claims, together with other applicable requirements. An allegation of improper marketing does not automatically establish liability for every prescription the pharmacy dispensed. 42 U.S.C. § 1320a-7b(g).

Practical Steps for Pharmacy Owners and Operators

Before entering or renewing a marketing arrangement, pharmacies should address the following questions:

What specific services will the marketer perform, and how will completion be documented?

How was compensation established, and does it account for prescription volume, referrals or resulting revenue?

Does the arrangement satisfy an applicable exception or safe harbor?

Will patients, prescribers or intermediaries receive money, gifts, free services or other benefits?

How are patients recruited and what safeguards address prescription validity, patient authorization and copay collection?

Does the arrangement comply with applicable state laws and PBM contractual requirements?

The review should continue after the agreement is signed. Changes in compensation, subcontractors, solicitation practices or prescription sources may materially alter the original analysis. Pharmacies should periodically compare the services promised with the work actually performed, address identified concerns and obtain legal review before implementing material changes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.