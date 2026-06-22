FDA’s Focus Returns To Compounding And Telehealth: Another Wave Of Warning Letters

Just when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA” or “agency”) enforcement activity seemed to slow in mid‑2026, the agency returned with a coordinated new wave. During the week of June 15, 2026, FDA issued 25 warning letters to telehealth companies over alleged false or misleading promotional claims about compounded GLP-1 products—claims the agency views as violating the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act’s (“FDCA”) misbranding provisions, including Sections 502(a) and 502(n). FDA also launched a dedicated webpage for telehealth companies that highlights common compliance pitfalls in promoting compounded drugs, alongside a separate webpage outlining the agency’s specific concerns with compounded GLP‑1 products.1

This follows an unusually active enforcement period in late 2025 and early 2026. Last year, FDA—acting through the Office of Prescription Drug Promotion (“OPDP”) within the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (“CDER”)—issued a high volume of untitled and warning letters as part of a broader push against direct‑to‑consumer (“DTC”) drug advertising, including 58 letters addressing claims about compounded GLP‑1s (e.g., semaglutide and tirzepatide) and other compounded products (e.g., sildenafil and tadalafil).2 By mid‑2026, activity appeared to taper off—raising the question whether FDA had shifted priorities, for example due to personnel changes, or simply paused the effort.

FDA answered that question this week. In a coordinated return, and the agency’s underlying policy message is becoming increasingly clear. Indeed, CDER Acting Director Michael Davis reinforced the policy point publicly on X, emphasizing that compounded GLP‑1 products are not FDA‑approved and have not undergone the rigorous review for safety, efficacy, and manufacturing quality that is required for drugs approved through the new drug application (“NDA”) or abbreviated new drug application (“ANDA”) pathways.3

This is now the third major set of warning letters in less than a year with the majority aimed at telehealth marketing of compounded GLP-1 products:

September 2025: roughly 80 warning letters and 40 untitled letters

March 2026: 30 warning letters

June 2026: 25 warning letters

The Claims FDA Is Targeting

As in earlier rounds, the June 2026 letters appear highly standardized and focus on consumer‑facing promotion of compounded GLP-1 products. The central theme is misleading net impression—a longstanding OPDP enforcement framework under which FDA evaluates whether marketing, taken as a whole, could cause consumers to believe a compounded product is FDA‑approved, FDA‑reviewed, or otherwise equivalent in any way, explicitly or implicitly, to an approved drug. Under this framework, even technically accurate individual statements can render a product misbranded under FDCA §502(a) if the overall presentation is misleading. Common examples flagged by FDA include:

“Generic” framing. Statements suggesting the compounded product is a “generic” version of an FDA‑approved GLP‑1 drug.

Statements suggesting the compounded product is a “generic” version of an FDA‑approved GLP‑1 drug. Implied FDA approval or review. Express or implied claims that FDA approved, evaluated, or reviewed the compounded product for safety, effectiveness, or quality.

Express or implied claims that FDA approved, evaluated, or reviewed the compounded product for safety, effectiveness, or quality. Equivalence and performance claims. Messaging implying the compounded product is “clinically proven” to achieve the same results as an FDA‑approved product, or otherwise performs the same.

Messaging implying the compounded product is “clinically proven” to achieve the same results as an FDA‑approved product, or otherwise performs the same. Misleading sourcing language. Claims that the product was obtained from an “FDA‑approved” or “FDA‑licensed” pharmacy/facility—language FDA treats as misleading because FDA does not “approve” or “license” compounding facilities in that manner.

Claims that the product was obtained from an “FDA‑approved” or “FDA‑licensed” pharmacy/facility—language FDA treats as misleading because FDA does not “approve” or “license” compounding facilities in that manner. Branding that implies the telehealth company is the compounder. FDA also focused on presentation choices—branding, proprietary labeling, or label-like displays—that could suggest the telehealth company manufactures or compounds the drug when it does not.

FDA also focused on presentation choices—branding, proprietary labeling, or label-like displays—that could suggest the telehealth company manufactures or compounds the drug when it does not. “Same active ingredient” phrasing used to imply sameness. Claims that the compounded version contains the “exact same active ingredient(s)” in a manner that implies sameness to the brand-name product or approved sourcing.

FDA’s new webpage covers much of the same ground as the warning letters but is worth reviewing independently, as it distills FDA’s recurring concerns into a concise reference. Highlighted problem areas include:

Making it look like the telehealth company is the compounder. FDA objected to branding or labeling that suggests the telehealth company manufactures the compounded drug when it does not.

FDA objected to branding or labeling that suggests the telehealth company manufactures the compounded drug when it does not. Calling compounded drugs “generic.” FDA reiterates compounded drugs are not FDA-approved generics, and describing them that way is misleading.

FDA reiterates compounded drugs are not FDA-approved generics, and describing them that way is misleading. Suggesting FDA approval or FDA review. FDA flagged statements implying the compounded drug was approved or evaluated for safety/effectiveness.

FDA flagged statements implying the compounded drug was approved or evaluated for safety/effectiveness. “Clinically proven” messaging. FDA objected to claims implying the compounded product performs like the FDA-approved version based on clinical proof.

FDA objected to claims implying the compounded product performs like the FDA-approved version based on clinical proof. “FDA-approved” or “FDA-licensed” sourcing claims. FDA emphasized it does not “approve” or “license” pharmacies or outsourcing facilities.

Further, FDA’s GLP-1 webpage provides more detailed guidance on key risk areas, including: (i) import alerts intended to prevent GLP‑1 active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) with quality concerns from entering the United States; (ii) FDA’s position that retatrutide and cagrilintide may not be used in compounding; (iii) dosing concerns associated with GLP‑1 products; (iv) the presence of counterfeit versions of brand‑name GLP‑1s in the market; and (v) adverse event reporting—specifically, that as of May 21, 2026, FDA had received more than 1,700 adverse events associated with compounded semaglutide and tirzepatide. Taken together, these points underscore FDA’s view that compounded GLP‑1 products present concrete patient-safety and supply‑chain risks that warrant heightened scrutiny.

Takeaways

The latest batch of warning letters reinforces a set of themes that have become increasingly consistent across enforcement actions involving compounded GLP‑1 products and related telehealth marketing. Below are some takeaways that help contextualize what FDA appears to be prioritizing—and what stakeholders should expect going forward.

1. A familiar playbook—and a consistent theme

As with the previous batches, the letters follow a predictable template. FDA alleges that the marketing creates the impression that compounded products are FDA‑approved or equivalent to approved brand‑name drugs. That matters because compounded drugs (whether under FDCA §503A or §503B) may be exempt from certain approval requirements, but they are not FDA‑approved and those exemptions are conditioned on meeting specific statutory requirements. FDA is also signaling that it will look beyond obvious “red‑flag” phrases and evaluate the overall net impression created by websites, branding, and promotional content as a whole.

2. Enforcement priorities haven’t changed—expect ongoing monitoring and wave-style releases.

The mid‑2026 lull now appears to have been temporary, and recent leadership changes at FDA—including the May dismissal of Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary—do not appear to have changed FDA’s course. Although the relative quiet since March might have suggested a shift in enforcement direction, the emerging pattern is that FDA conducts ongoing monitoring and then releases warning letters in coordinated batches rather than steadily over time—meaning quiet periods should not be read as reduced priority.

Given the volume of compounded GLP‑1 products being marketed directly to consumers and associated safety concerns, it makes sense that FDA is unlikely to deprioritize the issue. More broadly, FDA’s sustained enforcement reflects a clear policy message: the agency views the proliferation of compounded drug marketing as a threat to both the general consumer and the integrity of the drug approval framework itself. When consumers cannot distinguish between a compounded product and an FDA‑approved drug, FDA believes that not only is the consumer deceived, but the value of the NDA/ANDA pathway—and the substantial investment in clinical trials, manufacturing controls, and post‑market surveillance that it requires—is undermined. The FDA and the broader administration have strong incentives to keep this area on the front burner.

3. FDA scrutiny will remain focused on promotional “net impression,” not compounding itself

In light of FDA’s priorities, stakeholders should plan for continued enforcement attention around drug promotion. FDA’s primary concern is marketing that blurs the distinction between compounded products and FDA‑approved drugs—rather than the lawful act of compounding under FDCA §503A or §503B. Like OPDP, FDA will evaluate the overall “net impression” created by webpages, branding, and claims.

The broader policy signal, as noted above, is that the enforcement pattern reflects more than a series of individual compliance actions—it represents a sustained commitment to protecting the consumer and preserving the distinction between compounded and approved drugs. This enforcement reinforces the principle that the regulatory and scientific rigor underlying drug approval—including demonstrated bioequivalence, current good manufacturing practice (“cGMP”) compliance, and ongoing post‑market safety reporting—cannot be substituted by marketing language alone. Companies holding approved NDAs and ANDAs for GLP‑1 products should monitor these enforcement trends closely, as they may inform broader brand‑protection strategies and provide useful context for evaluating the competitive landscape.

Conclusion

After a temporary slowdown, FDA has resumed aggressive, batch‑style enforcement—again targeting how compounded GLP‑1 products are marketed through telehealth channels. The sustained pace and consistency of these actions signal that FDA views this as a core policy priority, not a passing enforcement trend. For all industry stakeholders—whether operating in the compounding and telehealth space or holding approved NDAs and ANDAs—the message is clear: FDA intends to maintain a bright line between compounded and approved drugs, and companies should review their marketing materials, monitor enforcement developments, and prepare for additional waves of enforcement action.

Footnotes

1. FDA to Telehealth Companies: What to Know When Promoting Compounded Drugs | FDA; FDA’s Concerns with Unapproved GLP-1 Drugs Used for Weight Loss | FDA

2. FDA Unleashes Wave of Enforcement: The Industry Faces a Crackdown on Drug Advertising | Sheppard