HIPAA Modernization: HHS's Proposed Privacy And Security Rule Updates (Podcast)

Gabriel Scott’s articles from K&L Gates LLP are most popular:
- within Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)
- in United States
- with readers working within the Retail & Leisure and Securities & Investment industries
K&L Gates LLP are most popular:
- within Immigration, Law Practice Management and Transport topic(s)
In this episode, Gabe Scott, Sarah Carlins, and Myia Pretty discuss two significant proposed HIPAA rulemakings, including updates to the HIPAA Security Rule and proposed modifications to the HIPAA Privacy Rule. They outline the key policy changes and their underlying rationale, as well as what stakeholders should watch for as these processes move forward.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]