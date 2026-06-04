HIPAA Modernization: HHS's Proposed Privacy And Security Rule Updates (Podcast)

The Department of Health and Human Services has proposed significant updates to both the HIPAA Security Rule and Privacy Rule, marking the first major overhaul in years. These proposed rulemakings introduce key policy changes that will impact healthcare organizations, business associates, and covered entities across the industry. Understanding the rationale behind these modifications and their potential implementation timeline is crucial for stakeholders preparing for compliance.

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In this episode, Gabe Scott, Sarah Carlins, and Myia Pretty discuss two significant proposed HIPAA rulemakings, including updates to the HIPAA Security Rule and proposed modifications to the HIPAA Privacy Rule. They outline the key policy changes and their underlying rationale, as well as what stakeholders should watch for as these processes move forward.

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