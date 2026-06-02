Realigning United States Core Childhood Vaccine Recommendations With Best Practices From Peer, Developed Countries (Trump EO Tracker)

The Executive Order (“EO”) directs the alignment of the U.S. core childhood vaccine schedule with the best practices of peer, developed countries, while preserving access to vaccines and protecting religious freedoms and enforcing legal protections for parents. Based on a scientific assessment completed by HHS pursuant to a Presidential Memorandum dated December 5, 2025, the order notes that the U.S. currently recommends more childhood vaccines than any peer nation and identified a set of consensus vaccines consistently recommended across all peer countries

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The Executive Order (“EO”) directs the alignment of the U.S. core childhood vaccine schedule with the best practices of peer, developed countries, while preserving access to vaccines and protecting religious freedoms and enforcing legal protections for parents. Based on a scientific assessment completed by HHS pursuant to a Presidential Memorandum dated December 5, 2025, the order notes that the U.S. currently recommends more childhood vaccines than any peer nation and identified a set of consensus vaccines consistently recommended across all peer countries. The order directs the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) and its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) to review the scientific assessment and take appropriate steps to update the childhood and adolescent vaccine schedule, while providing maximum flexibility to parents and doctors regarding the timing and sequencing of routine immunizations. Additionally, all immunizations on the ACIP-recommended schedule and adopted by the CDC must continue to be covered without cost sharing by private insurance, Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program, and the Vaccines for Children Program. The order also reaffirms the Administration’s commitment to fulfilling all legal obligations with respect to parental authority, religious freedom, disability accommodations, and equal protection under the law.

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