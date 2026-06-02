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2 June 2026

2026 U.S. Healthcare & Life Sciences Survey

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AlixPartners

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AlixPartners' survey of 200 healthcare and life sciences executives reveals a critical disconnect between operator and investor expectations amid mounting industry pressures. With regulatory uncertainty, workforce challenges, and eroding pricing power threatening profitability, the research examines whether AI and operational fixes can address the structural distress looming across healthcare, biotech, and pharma sectors.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Eric Dzwonczyk,Randall Eisenberg,Duane Selby
+6 Authors
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AlixPartners’ survey of 200 healthcare and life sciences executives reveals a disconnect between operator and investor expectations.​ ​

Urgent action is required to tackle disruptions ranging from regulatory flux to workforce pressures.

U.S. healthcare operators face the challenge of securing reasonable profit margins at the dictated reimbursement rates while maintaining care levels—AI may not be the panacea in the near term. 

The global life sciences sector’s historical pricing power is being eroded by policy shifts, competitive pressures, and supply chain disruptions.​ 

The industry stress is intensifying and already evident in some segments of the industry. There are pragmatic, operational fixes that can help, including increasing service-line profitability, renegotiating contracts with payers and suppliers and improving revenue cycle effectiveness.​

Key insights

Regulatory and policy uncertainty is the biggest challenge for HLS operators, but less than half of respondents are significantly prepared for the wide range of potential changes.

Most executives are prioritizing strategic M&A in 2026, but only a fraction are ready to execute deals quickly.  AI implementation is booming across the industry, but only a third of operators have realized clear, measurable financial returns.

01

New regulations are creating transformational pricing pressures.

02

AI and strategic M&A are top priorities, but execution gaps are widening. 

03

Operational performance, not just bold bets, will determine winners.

04

Investors and advisors are more bullish than operators. 

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The path to delivering margin recovery

There is structural distress looming across the healthcare, biotech and pharma industries and many companies are unprepared. Readiness is vital.​

AI and other levers such as supply chain optimization and operating model redesign can help—and operators should be serious about taking these actions now.

Download the full report

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Eric Dzwonczyk
Eric Dzwonczyk
Photo of Randall Eisenberg
Randall Eisenberg
Photo of Adam Fless
Adam Fless
Photo of Duane Selby
Duane Selby
Photo of Kristina Isakovich
Kristina Isakovich
Photo of Michael Chiock
Michael Chiock
Photo of Greg Magrisi
Greg Magrisi
Photo of Jerry Wang
Jerry Wang
Photo of Chris Taber
Chris Taber
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