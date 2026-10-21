What Providers Should Consider Before Moving To Concierge Medicine

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Concierge medicine is attracting growing attention for both providers reconsidering how they practice and patients reconsidering how they choose to receive medical care. Membership-based models offer the prospect of smaller patient panels, more time with patients, less complex compensation models, autonomy regarding schedule and workload, and greater control over the practice of medicine. However, before opting out of the traditional healthcare model and into a membership-based or concierge medicine model, providers must carefully consider the financial, operational, and regulatory implications.

Market projections reflect the growing interest in concierge models from both providers and patients. The U.S. concierge medicine market, valued at $7.35 billion in 2024, is projected to exceed $13.2 billion by 2030. Research also reports substantial growth in both the number of concierge clinicians and practice locations.

This expansion comes amid broader changes in physician practice ownership. According to recent data, just 42.2% of U.S. physicians remain in private practice, down from 60.1% in 2012. Although that decline is caused by a variety of factors which are not all related to the concierge model, it provides context for providers exploring alternatives to traditional practice arrangements. Recent research highlights a 78.4% growth in concierge clinicians and an 83.1% increase in practice sites. Currently, there are approximately 9,600 to 18,000 active concierge physicians across the country, though they still represent less than 2% of all U.S. medical doctors. While primary care specialties like Family Medicine (38%) and Internal Medicine (32%) lead the transition, other specialties including Osteopathic Medicine (9%), Cardiology (8%), and Pediatrics (3%) are actively adopting this model.

Med spas and aesthetics practices are also rapidly expanding membership-based services. In aesthetics, memberships can support recurring treatment plans and a more personalized service experience. These arrangements share features with concierge care, although a treatment membership does not necessarily include the direct provider access associated with concierge medicine. Recent data show growing demand for these programs. Zenoti’s 2026 benchmark report found that medspa membership sales increased 13% year over year in 2025 among North American businesses using its platform. Separately, CorralData’s first-half 2026 analysis of more than 100 aesthetics and medspa brands found that members spent 2.5 times as much as nonmembers, with a median retention advantage of 35 percentage points.

It’s not just providers making the push. The transition is also driven by patients who are tired of not being able to get in to see their primary care providers when they’re sick and being forced into more expensive options such as urgent care or emergency care. Patients are tired of high out-of-pocket expenses and frustrated by going to huge practices where they see a different provider every time who has no idea about their medical history. The demand for change is clear on both sides.

For providers considering the move, the central question is whether the model fits their patients, professional goals, risk tolerance, and financial circumstances. Answering that question requires looking beyond market growth to the practical responsibilities of changing how care is paid for and delivered.

Structuring Your Practice Model: Retainers & Tiered Offerings

When transitioning to a concierge model, choosing the right structure is key. Some providers offer services on a service-by-service cash-pay basis, while others utilize membership tiers. When establishing these tiers, practices should consider the following factors:

-Level of provider access – options include 24/7 access, unlimited access during business hours only, a set number of communications within a defined period (such as one visit a week), etc.

-Services included – consider which types of services and visits are included in which tiers, and clearly set forth what services (for example, labs) are not included in any tier and will incur separate fees

-Method of communication – decide whether to accept direct phone calls and messages from patients or only allow patients to speak to a provider after scheduling an appointment

Financially, this model drastically changes practice economics. Typical panel sizes in concierge medicine range from 300 to 600 patients—a significant drop from the thousands managed in traditional settings. Annual membership fees typically run from $2,000 to $5,000 per patient, and practices enjoy strong patient retention rates consistently hitting 94% to 97% [6].

Critical Compliance Landmines: “What You Don’t Know You Don’t Know”

While the benefits of the concierge model are undeniable, many providers do not realize the regulatory and compliance landmines which may be at play. It is vital to understand the implicated compliance issues and to consult with a healthcare attorney regarding the specific circumstances of the provider’s intended model. Key compliance areas to address with an attorney include:

Medicare and Advance Beneficiary Notices (ABN): Providers must understand the rules regarding providing cash-pay services to Medicare patients and ensuring patients understand out-of-pocket costs. Telehealth Restrictions: Providers must navigate state-by-state licensure restrictions when treating traveling or seasonal patients via telehealth. HIPAA Compliance: Concierge practices are at high risk of HIPAA violations due to patient likelihood to communicate outside of traditional secure messaging platforms. Insurance Implications: Concierge medicine is not a replacement for health insurance, and providers must understand how to advise their patients accordingly. Cybersecurity Insurance: Acquiring appropriate cybersecurity insurance is strictly necessary to protect digital patient communication and data. Regulatory Compliance: General compliance with healthcare regulations, Medicare opt-out rules, and fee-splitting laws must be strictly maintained to avoid penalties.

Strategic Steps Before Making the Leap

Before launching a concierge or cash-pay model, providers should take several strategic steps:

Evaluate current patient demographics and estimate realistic conversion rates. Conduct a detailed financial analysis, including staffing costs, leasing an office space (if applicable), equipment costs, EMR expenses, insurance premiums, supply costs, etc. Partner with specialized healthcare legal counsel to construct compliant agreements, ABN workflows, and liability disclosures. Tailor malpractice and liability policies to match direct-access and telehealth care delivery. Plan a structured, empathetic transition campaign that educates existing patients on the value of the new model but expresses understanding that the new model may not be appropriate for all patients or circumstances.

Footnotes

1 Grand View Research: U.S. Concierge Medicine Market Report

2 American Medical Association (AMA): Physician Practice Benchmark Survey

3 Health Affairs / NIH Research: Zhu et al., 2025

4 Concierge Medicine Today (CMT): Industry Data & Media Desk

5 Concierge Medicine Today: Physician Reader Poll (n=300)

6 AAFP & Industry Benchmarks: Specialdocs / MDVIP / CMT

7 Zenoti: The 2026 Beauty and Wellness Benchmark Report, Medspa Edition (2025 platform data).https://www.zenoti.com/thecheckin/the-2026-beauty-and-wellness-benchmark-report-medspa-edition

8 CorralData: The State of Aesthetics, H1 2026, membership findings.https://corraldata.com/research-h1-2026-aesthetics-industry-benchmark/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.