ARTICLE
21 October 2026

A Discussion On What's Shaping The Future Of FemTech

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As FemTech products evolve from lifestyle apps to diagnostic and clinical tools, the industry faces a complex intersection of investment trends, federal policy shifts, FDA oversight changes, and privacy law enforcement. How can companies navigate this rapidly changing regulatory landscape while positioning themselves for growth and investment readiness?
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Traci Vitek,Daniel A. Cody, and Benjamin Zegarelli
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As FemTech products move from lifestyle apps toward diagnostic and clinical tools, the industry is being reshaped by changes happening at the same time in investment, federal policy, US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) oversight, and federal and state privacy laws and enforcement.

During the recent Mintz webinar, Women's Health at a Turning Point: What the Federal Policy & Regulatory Outlook Means for the FemTech Industry, ML Strategies Senior Vice President of Government Affairs Traci Vitek joined Mintz Digital Health Practice Chair Daniel Cody and Mintz Of Counsel Benjamin Zegarelli to discuss how these changes intersect and what they mean for companies across the FemTech industry.

Key Takeaways:

Fertility policy signals where Washington moves next

Ongoing debates surrounding fertility access, coverage, and reproductive health care are likely to influence how policymakers approach adjacent areas of women's health, including menopause, maternal health, and pelvic health solutions. While there appears to be bipartisan support for leveraging innovation and technology to address women's health challenges, significant questions remain regarding the policy and regulatory mechanisms that will ultimately be employed.

FDA regulatory considerations should be assessed early in product development

Determining whether a product qualifies as a medical device or is subject to enforcement discretion has significant implications for product design, clinical strategy, commercialization, and market access. Although some FemTech products clearly fall outside FDA's device framework, many technologies occupy regulatory gray areas or may be subject to enforcement discretion. Conducting a regulatory assessment early in the development life cycle is vital so companies can avoid costly redesigns and delays later in the commercialization process.

Wellness claims require careful positioning

FDA's evolving guidance continues to provide opportunities for certain noninvasive wellness technologies to operate outside traditional medical device requirements. However, companies seeking to rely on this pathway must ensure that product claims, labeling, user manuals, and promotional materials remain firmly within the general wellness context. Claims that imply diagnosis, treatment, or substitution for FDA-authorized products may trigger additional regulatory obligations.

Mind the HIPAA coverage gap

Many direct-to-consumer FemTech products, including fertility and menstrual tracking applications, fall outside the scope of HIPAA. As a result, regulators such as the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and state lawmakers have increasingly focused on filling perceived privacy gaps through consumer protection and health data laws. Companies should adopt a proactive privacy strategy, including data minimization, thoughtful data retention practices, and robust safeguards for sensitive health information.

Regulatory maturity is increasingly viewed as a marker of investment readiness

Investors are gravitating toward companies with clinically validated solutions and well-developed regulatory frameworks. A lack of thoughtful consideration of FDA requirements and broader regulatory obligations can be a significant diligence concern. Companies that demonstrate regulatory preparedness, compliance infrastructure, and a clear advocacy strategy are better positioned to attract investment and scale successfully in a rapidly evolving FemTech landscape.

Looking Ahead

For FemTech companies, policy, regulatory strategy, privacy, and investment readiness are closely connected. Companies that address these issues early in their planning will be better prepared to grow as the industry continues to change.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Traci Vitek
Traci Vitek
Photo of Daniel A. Cody
Daniel A. Cody
Photo of Benjamin Zegarelli
Benjamin Zegarelli
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