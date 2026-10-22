FDA Submits Interim Peptide Compounding Policy For White House Review: What Pharmacies Should Know

FDA has taken another step toward a potential change in federal peptide compounding policy. The Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA), within the Office of Management and Budget, received FDA’s “Interim Access Policy for Compounding Using Certain Peptides” on October 14, 2026. The submission is listed as pending review.

For compounding pharmacies, the development deserves attention. An interim policy could provide a more workable federal enforcement framework while FDA evaluates longer-term access to certain peptide bulk drug substances. But the public record does not disclose the policy’s text, covered substances or conditions. Pharmacies assessing whether to introduce or expand peptide services still need to distinguish regulatory progress from an operative change in FDA policy.

What FDA Submitted—and What Remains Unknown

The OIRA record identifies the action as a notice, lists no legal deadline and assigns it a Regulatory Identification Number. It confirms that a policy has reached White House review; it does not establish when FDA will issue it or what the final version will provide.

Several questions remain open: Which peptides would qualify? Would the policy apply only to Section 503A compounders? Would it limit particular routes of administration, formulations or uses? Would it impose additional sourcing, testing, documentation or reporting conditions?

These details will determine the policy’s practical value. A pharmacy should not assume that a peptide discussed at an advisory committee meeting will appear in the issued policy or that every form of a covered substance will receive the same treatment.

How This Relates to FDA’s July Peptide Review

The submission follows the July 23–24, 2026 meeting of FDA’s Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee. That meeting addressed BPC-157, KPV, TB-500, MOTs-C, emideltide, Semax and Epitalon-related bulk drug substances, including specified free base and acetate forms.

FDA convened the committee to consider these substances for inclusion on the Section 503A bulks list. The committee’s recommendations are advisory and do not themselves amend that list.

Understanding this procedural distinction matters for pharmacies receiving requests from prescribers and telehealth companies. Neither a favorable advisory recommendation nor submission of a policy for executive review independently supplies a new basis for compounding. The next meaningful operational assessment will require the issued policy’s actual language and its relationship to existing FDA requirements.

What an Interim Policy Could Change

FDA already uses interim enforcement policies for certain nominated bulk drug substances. Under the existing Section 503A framework, the agency describes circumstances in which it does not intend to take specified enforcement action while evaluating substances for the bulks list.

Our assessment is that the peptide submission could serve a similar bridging function. Its title alone, however, does not establish the enforcement approach FDA intends to adopt.

If FDA issues an enforcement discretion policy, pharmacies will need to identify precisely which statutory deficiencies it addresses and which conditions remain applicable. A statement that FDA does not intend to pursue particular violations would not amend the statute or constitute approval of a compounded drug.

For business planning, this affects how confidently a pharmacy can commit capital, contract with referral partners or describe its services to prescribers.

Federal Policy Will Be Only Part of the Analysis

Any issued policy will also need to be evaluated alongside state pharmacy law. State boards generally oversee the day-to-day practice of state-licensed pharmacies, while FDA retains inspection and enforcement authority.

A federal policy would not, by itself, resolve each state’s requirements. Pharmacies dispensing across state lines should assess the law and board position in each relevant jurisdiction, including any rules that incorporate federal compounding standards.

The same care applies to the distinction between Section 503A pharmacies and Section 503B outsourcing facilities. FDA’s July committee agenda addressed the 503A bulks list. Businesses should avoid importing conclusions from that process into a different statutory framework without an express basis.

What Compounding Pharmacies Can Do Now

Pharmacies can use the review period to prepare a substance-specific implementation assessment.

Start with ingredient identity and sourcing. Confirm the precise substance, salt form, proposed route, manufacturer and supporting records. FDA’s existing Section 503A framework includes requirements concerning manufacturer registration and valid certificates of analysis. Supplier diligence should evaluate whether available documentation supports the pharmacy’s intended preparation and quality controls.

Next, review the proposed clinical and dispensing workflow. Identify how prescriptions will be evaluated, how prescriber questions will be handled and how the pharmacy will document its compliance decisions. Operational planning should account for the policy’s eventual scope rather than assume that existing peptide protocols will qualify.

Quality review should address the actual formulation and route. For sterile preparations, this includes applicable sterility, endotoxin, stability, storage and beyond-use dating considerations. Commercial demand cannot substitute for a defensible preparation process.

Finally, examine telehealth and referral agreements before making launch commitments. Contracts should permit the pharmacy to decline prescriptions, suspend affected services and respond to regulatory changes. A launch date tied to anticipated FDA action can create avoidable pressure on the pharmacist-in-charge if the issued policy is narrower than expected.

Keep Prescriber and Patient Communications Accurate

Pharmacies should also prepare clear communications about the difference between access under a compounding policy and FDA approval. FDA does not approve compounded drugs or verify their safety, effectiveness and quality before marketing.

Any eventual expansion in access should therefore be described within the policy’s actual limits. Promotional statements about treatment outcomes require their own support; an enforcement policy would not establish those claims.

The October submission gives pharmacies a concrete reason to prepare. The immediate task is to build a plan that can be evaluated against the issued policy, with particular attention to substance eligibility, state requirements, quality controls and the pharmacy’s dispensing model.

For compounding pharmacies, careful preparation now can shorten implementation later while preserving the ability to adjust if FDA’s final approach differs from expectations.