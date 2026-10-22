Eli Lilly’s Retatrutide Lawsuits: What Pharmacies, Telemedicine Companies And Online Retailers Need To Know

On October 8, 2026, Eli Lilly and Company filed five lawsuits challenging the marketing and sale of products that purportedly contain retatrutide. The defendants are three online retailers, a weight loss clinic and a "med spa."

Lilly alleges that each of the online retailers uses "research use only" disclaimers to disguise sales of products intended for human use. Lilly's claims against the online retailers rest on state consumer protection and unfair competition laws that prohibit selling unapproved new drugs. As evidence, the complaints point to:

American Peptides LLC: its website, social media, affiliate relationships and wholesale program.

its website, social media, affiliate relationships and wholesale program. Cenexa Labs LLC d/b/a Cenexa Labs: subscription and loyalty programs, plus a product page spotlighting a Lilly scientist.

subscription and loyalty programs, plus a product page spotlighting a Lilly scientist. William "Ian" Brown d/b/a LiveWell Peptides: influencer affiliate links and citations to Lilly's clinical trials.

The other two defendants are MedShape Weight Loss Clinic, LLC and Southlake Mhya PLLC d/b/a Medrein Health & Aesthetics. Lilly alleges that both market and sell retatrutide directly to consumers. Lilly claims their advertising violates the Lanham Act.

In every case, Lilly seeks a permanent injunction, monetary relief and attorneys' fees and costs. These are allegations, not findings of liability.

For businesses in the peptide market, these lawsuits raise concerns that extend well beyond the named defendants. They show how a manufacturer can use a company's own advertising, website features, social media andcommercial relationships to challenge its business practices. Disclaimers alone may not be enough, because Lilly relies on these surrounding facts to argue that the products are actually marketed for human use. Companies in this space should check whether their sourcing, promotional materials and actual operations support the legal position they intend to defend.

Why Retatrutide’s Regulatory Status Matters

Although interest in retatrutide’s potential weight-loss benefits has generated substantial consumer demand, it is not an FDA-approved medication. Clinical investigation does not authorize ordinary commercial sales to patients anda supplier’s access to a substance described as retatrutide does not establish a lawful basis for dispensing it.

FDA has expressly stated that retatrutide cannot be used in compounding under federal law and has not been found safe and effective for any condition. The agency also identifies enforcement concerns involving telehealth companies marketing retatrutide, ingredient distributors selling it to compounders and outsourcing facilities repackaging it. Accordingly, businesses should not assume that a prescription, professional license or supplier’s certificate of analysis resolves the underlying regulatory problem.

This distinction is particularly important for pharmacies familiar with compounded semaglutide or tirzepatide. Experience with those ingredients does not establish that another peptide qualifies for compounding and retatrutide requires its own analysis. Likewise, the complaint should not be read as establishing that every compounded medication is unlawful; lawful compounding and the commercial sale of investigational substances present different questions.

Research Disclaimers Must Be Consistent With Actual Business Practices

A central allegation in each complaint against the online retailers is that their research disclaimers conflict with how they actually market and sell their products. According to the complaints, each website describes its products as intended for research rather than human use. Lilly nevertheless contends that the surrounding sales practices show that each retailer intends and sells its products for human use.

For example, Lilly alleges that American Peptides sells reconstitution kits, bacteriostatic water, syringes and alcohol preparation pads. The complaint further alleges that selecting retatrutide causes the website to automatically select a reconstitution solution as a required accompanying product. Lilly relies on these features, together with promotional content and consumer activity, to argue that the research designation does not accurately describe the business.

The practical concern is the consistency of the entire transaction. An online retailer should review what customers encounter from the initial advertisement through checkout and subsequent communications. A disclaimer may provide little protection when the business’s own instructions, product combinations or promotional statements suggest that customers should purchase the substance for personal treatment.

Affiliate Marketing Can Become Evidence in Litigation

These complaints devote substantial attention to social media. The American Peptides complaint is a clear example. Lilly cites posts describing personal weight loss, an affiliate’s statements concerning sales to doctors and medical spas and a commission-based program used to promote American Peptides’ products. Lilly offers these materials as evidence connecting the seller’s business to human use.

For businesses that depend on influencers, referral partners or outside marketing agencies, these allegations warrant careful review. A company may maintain restrained language on its website while paying affiliates who make substantially broader claims elsewhere. Whether particular statements can be attributed to the company will depend on the facts and applicable law, but outsourcing promotional activity does not eliminate the need to supervise it.

Businesses should establish written advertising standards, review promotional content and document responses to unauthorized claims. That review should include videos, discount-code promotions, testimonials, direct messages and statements about treatment outcomes. A policy that prohibits medical claims has limited practical value if the business routinely accepts sales generated by those same claims without taking corrective action.

Wholesale Relationships Put Pharmacies and Clinics in the Discussion

Lilly also challenges American Peptides’ alleged efforts to recruit healthcare businesses as wholesale customers. According to the complaint, the company’s wholesale program identifies medical clinics and compounding pharmacies among its intended purchasers and offers volume-based pricing, custom batch sizes and private-label options. Lilly argues that these arrangements support its allegation that products are intended for downstream administration to patients.

The complaint does not establish that every wholesale customer engaged in unlawful conduct. Nevertheless, pharmacies and telemedicine companies should recognize that their relationship with a supplier can become relevant in litigation against that supplier. Purchase records, communications about intended use and private-label arrangements may help explain what the parties understood they were buying and selling.

Supplier due diligence, therefore, should address more than price and purported purity. Businesses should examine the supplier’s identity, licensing where applicable, manufacturing source, testing documentation and the legal basis for the proposed use. Claims of high purity or sterility do not, by themselves, establish that a product may lawfully be prescribed, compounded, dispensed or marketed.

Unfair Competition Claims Create Additional Exposure

Although all five complaints discuss FDA requirements at length, none of them is a claim to enforce the federal drug laws directly. Against the three online retailers, Lilly asserts eight state-law causes of action. The company asserts unfair competition or consumer protection claims under the laws of Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Washington. Its theory connects alleged violations of state restrictions on unapproved drugs to competitive injury.

Against MedShape and Medrein, Lilly brings false advertising claims under Section 43(a) of the Lanham Act. Lilly alleges that their statements about clinical trial support, comparisons to FDA-approved medicines and regulatory status were false or misleading and influenced consumer purchasing decisions.

The theories of harm are largely the same across all five cases. Lilly alleges that American Peptides diverts customers from its approved medicines and harms the potential market for a future approved retatrutide product. It also contends that adverse experiences with unauthorized products may damage consumer confidence in retatrutide. Those theories remain subject to litigation, including questions concerning standing, causation, available remedies and the requirements of each asserted claim.

For businesses selling nationwide, the complaint demonstrates why a compliance review should consider the states into which products are shipped. It also shows that potential exposure is not limited to government enforcement. A competitor may pursue civil claims based on allegedly unlawful sales practices, even while separate questions concerning regulatory action remain unresolved.

Telemedicine Companies Should Review the Full Patient Transaction

Telemedicine companies should assess how products enter their treatment programs and how those programs are advertised. A platform that promotes a peptide, arranges clinical consultations and directs patients to a supplier should understand the legal basis for each participant’s role. Describing the platform as a technology or administrative service does not answer questions about its actual involvement.

The review should cover patient intake, prescribing arrangements, pharmacy relationships, payment flows and representations made before a consultation occurs. Particular attention is warranted when advertisements promise access to a specific investigational substance. The fact that a clinician participates in the transaction does not itself establish that the underlying product can lawfully be supplied.

Telemedicine businesses should also distinguish general scientific discussion from promotional material that encourages a purchase. Educational content tied to ordering links, referral compensation or treatment packages warrants closer examination. The relevant concern is how the content functions within the business, including what prospective patients are being led to expect.

Steps Businesses Should Take Before a Demand Letter Arrives

Businesses in the peptide market should conduct a product-specific review of their peptide offerings and associated advertising. That review should identify the ingredients involved, proposed uses, sources of supply, customer population and asserted legal authority for each activity. Broad assurances that peptides are research products or that competing businesses sell the same substances are insufficient substitutes for this work.

Where a review identifies potentially unlawful activity or unsupported claims, businesses should consult counsel promptly about appropriate corrective measures. Relevant records should be preserved, particularly when a dispute or investigation is reasonably anticipated. Removing a webpage may address ongoing messaging, but it does not resolve historical transactions or eliminate the need to understand what occurred.

These lawsuits provide concrete examples of how product listings, affiliate posts, checkout features and wholesale programs can be assembled into a detailed complaint. Businesses entering or expanding within the peptide market should evaluate those practices together and address inconsistencies before they become the basis for litigation. Careful review at the outset is considerably more useful than attempting to explain contradictory practices after a complaint has been filed.