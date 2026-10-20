Hospital Mergers And In-House Pharmacies: Licensing, Payor Contracting And Operational Issues That Cannot Wait Until Closing

Hospital mergers involve extensive negotiations over governance, reimbursement, physician relationships and integration. However, the hospital’s pharmacy operations may receive less attention until the transaction approaches closing. That can create significant problems. An in-house pharmacy may operate under separate licenses, registrations, payor contracts and accreditation requirements that do not automatically follow the hospital into the combined organization.

For hospitals operating outpatient, specialty, infusion or employee pharmacies, the consequences extend beyond administrative inconvenience. A missed ownership notification or incomplete credentialing application can interrupt network participation, delay reimbursement and affect patients’ access to medications. Hospital leadership should therefore treat pharmacy integration as a separate transaction workstream, with clear responsibility for regulatory approvals, contractual requirements and operational readiness.

Start With the Transaction Structure and Each Pharmacy’s Operations

The first question is what, precisely, is changing. An asset acquisition, statutory merger, membership substitution or change in an upstream parent may produce different obligations. Even when the pharmacy’s legal entity remains intact, changes in ownership or control may trigger disclosure requirements under state law or a pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) agreement. The absence of a new tax identification number does not resolve every issue.

The parties should inventory each pharmacy location and service, identifying the legal owner, license holder, pharmacist-in-charge, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) registrant, billing identifiers and applicable contracts. An inpatient pharmacy supporting hospital services presents different billing and contracting issues from an outpatient pharmacy submitting prescription claims to PBMs. Specialty dispensing, home infusion, sterile compounding and nonresident operations introduce additional requirements. A transaction plan that treats all pharmacy operations alike can overlook the very approvals needed to keep a particular service operating.

Pharmacy Licenses Require a Separate Analysis

Hospital approval does not necessarily satisfy pharmacy licensing requirements. Each applicable board of pharmacy’s rules must be reviewed to determine whether the transaction requires a new permit, advance approval, ownership disclosures, an inspection or a post-closing notification. State approaches differ. California, for example, identifies ownership changes requiring a new license application, while Texas distinguishes certain stock transactions in which the same entity continues to own the pharmacy license.

The review should extend beyond the primary pharmacy permit. Nonresident licenses, sterile compounding permits, state-controlled substance registrations and authorizations for satellite locations may require separate action. Changes in the pharmacist-in-charge, pharmacy name, address or physical layout can also create obligations independent of ownership. Hospitals should establish which approvals must be effective at closing and which filings may follow. Where a required approval remains outstanding, the parties should determine whether a lawful interim arrangement is available before allowing operations to continue under the proposed structure.

DEA Registrations and Controlled Substance Inventory

Controlled substance operations require their own transition plan. DEA registrations cannot simply be assigned through the transaction documents. Federal regulations restrict transfers without DEA’s written consent, and the parties must determine whether the surviving operation needs a new registration, an approved modification or another authorized arrangement. The analysis should address the actual registrant and registered location rather than rely solely on the hospital’s new ownership chart.

Where controlled substance inventory or business operations will transfer, the parties should identify applicable notice, inventory, ordering and recordkeeping requirements. Responsibility for controlled substance records, outstanding orders, discrepancies and access to automated dispensing cabinets should be established before closing. The hospital should also coordinate changes to purchasing credentials and electronic ordering permissions. A pharmacy should not assume that access to the seller’s registration number or ordering account authorizes the buyer to use it.

PBM Contracts and Payor Participation May Not Carry Over

For outpatient and specialty pharmacies, maintaining payor access can be as consequential as maintaining licensure. A hospital’s participation agreement with a health plan does not establish that its retail pharmacy participates in the plan’s prescription drug network. Pharmacy participation may depend on a separate direct PBM contract or an agreement administered through a pharmacy services administrative organization.

Each agreement should be reviewed for assignment restrictions, change-of-control provisions, advance notice, recredentialing and termination rights. Some transactions may require a new application or contract. Express Scripts’ published pharmacy resources, for example, identify changes in ownership as a circumstance requiring a pharmacy network application. The parties should obtain written confirmation of the applicable process and effective date rather than rely on a general assurance that participation will continue.

Hospitals should also confirm participation in the specific networks supporting their business. General network participation does not necessarily establish access to specialty, preferred or limited networks. Existing reimbursement terms, outstanding audits, recoupments and appeal deadlines should be addressed during diligence. An indemnification provision may allocate financial responsibility between the parties, but it does not bind the PBM or prevent a contractual dispute from disrupting operations.

Credentialing, Enrollment and Pharmacy Identifiers Must Align

Credentialing involves more than submitting an updated ownership chart. Pharmacy records may include the legal business name, tax identification number, National Provider Identifier (NPI), NCPDP Provider ID, state licenses, DEA registration, ownership disclosures, insurance and banking information. Inconsistent information can delay processing or cause claims and payments to be associated with the wrong entity.

Hospitals should determine which identifiers remain appropriate, which require updates and whether new identifiers are necessary. Obtaining an NPI is separate from Medicare enrollment, and updating an NCPDP profile does not itself establish payor approval. Medicare and Medicaid enrollment requirements must be evaluated for each affected provider or supplier. Pharmacies enrolled as durable medical equipment, prosthetics, orthotics and supplies (DMEPOS) suppliers require particular attention to applicable ownership, accreditation, enrollment and reporting requirements.

Accreditation and manufacturer relationships should also be reviewed. Specialty pharmacy accreditation, limited-distribution drug agreements and infusion arrangements may have their own notice or approval requirements. Hospital accreditation should not be treated as a substitute for pharmacy-specific credentials required by a payor, manufacturer or accrediting organization.

340B Participation Requires Independent Review

A hospital merger does not automatically extend one hospital’s 340B eligibility to every facility in the combined system. The parties should examine the surviving covered entity, hospital classification, eligibility basis, Medicare provider number, cost reporting and affected outpatient locations. HRSA registration and change processes must be evaluated against the transaction structure, including whether updates or new registrations are necessary.

Operational integration must also preserve the ability to identify eligible prescriptions, purchasing accounts and inventory replenishment. Changes to Medicaid billing identifiers or billing practices should prompt review of duplicate-discount controls. Contract pharmacy relationships warrant separate consideration when ownership or contractual parties change. Before consolidating purchasing or dispensing, the hospital should confirm that its systems can distinguish the relevant entities, locations and transactions. A common corporate parent does not eliminate the need to document eligibility and maintain auditable records.

System Integration Is a Patient Care and Reimbursement Issue

Pharmacy system changes should be planned alongside legal and contracting work. Electronic health records, pharmacy dispensing software, automated dispensing cabinets, wholesaler accounts, claims switches and 340B platforms may each contain ownership, location and billing information. Updating one system does not ensure that the others reflect the same effective date or entity.

Before implementation, hospitals should validate prescription routing, patient profiles, allergies, medication histories, refill information, prior authorizations and billing configurations. Inpatient integration also requires review of formularies, order sets, medication concentrations and dispensing workflows. Historical records should remain accessible for patient care, regulatory inspections and payor audits, with appropriate privacy and security controls.

Testing should include claims, reversals, remittance processing, inventory reconciliation and downtime procedures. A paid claim alone does not establish that the pharmacy satisfied contractual notice or credentialing obligations. Hospitals should separately verify both operational functionality and authorization to bill under the identifiers being used.

Purchasing, Distribution and Closing Readiness

Consolidating pharmacy purchasing may offer savings, but it should follow a review of wholesaler agreements, group purchasing arrangements, manufacturer contracts and inventory ownership. Drug Supply Chain Security Act obligations and applicable exceptions must be evaluated for the actual distribution model. Common ownership does not, by itself, resolve every state licensing, controlled substance, compounding or recordkeeping issue associated with moving medications between facilities.

Hospitals should maintain a location-specific transition schedule identifying required filings, responsible personnel, dependencies and effective dates. Counsel, pharmacy leadership, compliance, revenue cycle, contracting and information technology personnel should review unresolved items together. The transaction documents should address cooperation with applications, access to historical records, pending audits and responsibility for pre-closing liabilities.

Ultimately, the relevant question is whether each pharmacy can lawfully purchase, dispense and bill for medications when the transaction becomes effective. Addressing these issues early protects reimbursement, reduces avoidable disputes and helps preserve uninterrupted care for the patients who depend on the hospital’s pharmacy services.