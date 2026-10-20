Benesch Healthcare Dialysis & Nephrology Digest No. 79

Benesch Healthcare Partner Jason Greis recently joined the BackTable Vascular & Interventional Podcast to discuss the growing scrutiny surrounding Medicare audits and what physicians and medical practices should know. During the conversation, he examined common audit triggers, the increasing use of artificial intelligence in audit activities, compliance and documentation best practices, and strategies for responding to audits and navigating the appeals process.

Benesch, an Am Law 200 firm with over 450 attorneys, combines top-tier talent with an agile, modern approach to solving clients’ most complex challenges across diverse industries. As one of the fastest-growing law firms in the country, Benesch continues to earn national recognition for its legal prowess, commitment to client service and dedication to fostering an outstanding workplace culture.

Calendar of Events

OCTOBER 21–25, 2026

ASN: Kidney Week 2026

Denver, CO

For more information, please click here.

OCTOBER 25–26, 2026

ACIR 2026 MEETING

Louisville, KY

For more information, please click here.

Nephrology and Dialysis

SEPTEMBER 25, 2026

Benesch Healthcare Partner Jason Greis Featured on the Vascular & Interventional Podcast

Benesch Healthcare Partner Jason Greis recently joined the BackTable Vascular & Interventional Podcast to discuss the growing scrutiny surrounding Medicare audits and what physicians and medical practices should know. During the conversation, he examined common audit triggers, the increasing use of artificial intelligence in audit activities, compliance and documentation best practices, and strategies for responding to audits and navigating the appeals process.

Source: Backtable

AUGUST 25, 2026

DaVita expands Humana Medicare Advantage CKD partnership into value-based care DaVita announced a value-based care

agreement with Humana for Humana Medicare Advantage members with chronic kidney disease stages 3B–5. The partnership expands beyond the companies’ prior end stage kidney disease collaboration to earlier-stage CKD care, with more than 10,000 members receiving coordinated support intended to delay or prevent dialysis and reduce hospitalizations through DaVita Integrated Kidney Care.

Source: DaVita

AUGUST 23, 2026

Pilot study finds intradialytic exercise types may improve different dialysis outcomes

A pilot randomized controlled trial in 49 maintenance hemodialysis patients found that different intradialytic exercise modalities were associated with different benefits during dialysis care. Resistance exercise was linked to potential improvements in urea reduction ratio (URR), body mass index (BMI) and emotional role functioning on the SF-36 quality-of-life measure, while flexibility exercise was associated with improvement in the general health domain of the SF-36. The 12-week study, published in BMC Nephrology by Dilek G. and colleagues, suggests exercise delivery during hemodialysis may affect physiological and psychosocial outcomes differently, though larger studies are needed to identify the most effective approaches for specific patient groups.

Source: Medical Dialogue

AUGUST 17, 2026

Study links AIP to diabetic kidney disease progression risk in type 2 diabetes

A Frontiers in Medicine study found that the Atherogenic Index of Plasma (AIP) may serve as a simple indicator for assessing diabetic kidney disease progression risk in people with type 2 diabetes. The article says diabetic renal disease is the leading cause of end-stage kidney disease globally, and the researchers conducted a long term cohort study of 936 people with type 2 diabetes to evaluate whether baseline AIP independently predicts worsening albuminuria and reduced glomerular filtration beyond established clinical variables and conventional lipid markers.

Source: Medical Dialogues

AUGUST 12, 2026

Committee recommends mandatory twice yearly kidney function tests for all adults 20+

A committee report recommended that the ministry institutionalize regular annual CKD screening for all high-risk individuals and mandatory biannual kidney function tests (KFT) for everyone aged 20 years and above. The report said testing should be free for Below Poverty Line (BPL) persons and available at nominal cost for Above Poverty Line (APL) persons under the NP-NCD to support early diagnosis and delay disease progression.

Source: Deccan Herald

AUGUST 14, 2026

Study found patients, caregivers valued conservative kidney management

A recent study published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases found patients and caregivers valued conservative kidney management (CKM), an approach focused on quality of life over continuing dialysis. The study, which conducted semi structured interviews with patients, caregivers, nephrologists and home-care professionals participating in the home-based CKM pathway in France, found three themes: patients and caregivers perceived CKM as a meaningful and legitimate alternative to dialysis; patients, caregiver and healthcare professionals cited a “blurred line” between palliative care and CKM while conversations about CKM and end-of-life care remained difficult; and caregivers assumed the role of a “quasi-professional,” assisting in monitoring symptoms, coordinating care and providing emotional support.

Source: Healio

AUGUST 7, 2026

Nephrology innovation advances as kidney drug approvals, investment, and policy momentum continue in 2026

The first half of 2026 highlighted continued momentum in nephrology innovation, with three FDA-approved kidney-related therapies, ongoing investment in kidney focused drug pipelines, and sustained interest in digital health, artificial intelligence, and technology-enabled care despite slower venture funding and fewer scientific announcements. The period also saw increased public awareness and policy activity, including KidneyX’s EMPOWER Prize, federal and state initiatives to improve kidney care, and continued advocacy to address regulatory and funding uncertainty while supporting the commercialization of new kidney therapies.

Source: Kidney News Online

AUGUST 3, 2026

Imricor launches Imricor Cardiovascular vertical expanding its iMR market

Following FDA clearances for NorthStar and the Vision-MR Diagnostic Catheter, Imricor Cardiovascular will allow U.S. hospitals to establish radiation-free cardiac catherization by performing procedures in an interventional MR (iMR) lab. Imricor Cardiovascular integrates MR imaging and X-ray cath lab sessions into a single-session workflow, contributing to per-patient procedural time savings of about 35%.

Source: EPLab Digest

AUGUST 19, 2026

Kidney care providers feature among top global specialist care groups by revenue

Healthcare Digital ranked 10 of the world’s leading specialist care providers by revenue, highlighting the growing role of organizations focused on areas including kidney care, rehabilitation and behavioral health. Specialist providers are expanding across multiple markets and investing in new technologies, clinical capabilities and more integrated models of care as healthcare systems face rising demand, and aging populations.

Source: Healthcare Digital

AUGUST 26, 2026

Private equity healthcare deals fall as states tighten oversight

Private equity-backed healthcare dealmaking is slowing as states increase oversight of healthcare mergers and acquisitions. Physician practice management transactions are on pace to decline 46% this year, while a growing number of states have adopted laws requiring greater review of private equity-backed deals, reflecting heightened scrutiny of corporate investment in healthcare.

Source: Modern Healthcare (sub. req.)

AUGUST 13, 2026

Ryder expands home healthcare logistics work with global dialysis provider

Ryder is growing its home healthcare supply chain and logistics business and is already working with a large global kidney dialysis provider to deliver supplies to clinics, hospital systems and healthcare providers. The company— which has served the healthcare sector for nearly 20 years and supported home-based care models since 2007— sees additional opportunity as home health and hospital at-home programs expand, saying its technology can give providers more detailed visibility into supply chain costs.

Source: McKnights

AUGUST 6, 2026

ClaimsBridge acquires DialysisPPO with Eir Partners backing

ClaimsBridge has secured a strategic investment from Eir Partners Capital and acquired DialysisPPO, adding specialized ESRD cost management capabilities to its claims platform for TPAs, provider networks and self funded employers. The deal expands ClaimsBridge’s healthcare cost containment offerings through DialysisPPO’s patented dialysis program, while Eir Partners’ funding is intended to support product development, platform expansion and future acquisitions.

Source: City Biz

SEPTEMBER 28, 2026

Inside the bill that could force PE to sell practices

A newly introduced federal bill would bar private equity firms from owning physician practices and significantly restrict the management services organization (MSO) structures commonly used in healthcare transactions. If enacted, the legislation could force substantial restructuring of existing arrangements, raising important questions about physician independence, practice operations and future consolidation trends.

Source: Becker’s ASC Review

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