Ep. 2: The Whole Truth About Workplace Culture (Podcast)

What does it take to build a culture of excellence in healthcare? Dr. Ryan Molli, founder and CEO of Whole Health Orthopedic Institute, shares his journey from rural Pennsylvania to launching his own practice...

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What does it take to build a culture of excellence in healthcare? In this episode of Legends of Culture, Jared sits down with Dr. Ryan Molli, founder and CEO of Whole Health Orthopedic Institute, to explore how authenticity and relentless commitment shape organizational culture from the ground up. Drawing on his journey from rural Pennsylvania to launching his own practice, Dr. Molli shares how his upbringing, sports background and entrepreneurial spirit have influenced his approach to leadership and team building.

Jared and Dr. Molli discuss the importance of aligning mission and culture, the power of autonomy and independence, and why authenticity is the foundation of a thriving organization. Dr. Molli reveals how he’s created a patient-centered experience inspired by the magic of Disney, and how investing in employee growth—including bringing in a life coach—has helped foster connection, buy-in and a sense of belonging among his team. The conversation also covers the challenges of scaling culture, the value of incremental improvement and the courage it takes to stay true to your vision—even when others doubt it.

Tune in for practical insights on building a culture where excellence, client experience and genuine connection are woven into every aspect of the organization.

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