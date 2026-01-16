ACI's 3rd Annual Life Sciences AI Summit

Artificial Intelligence ("AI") in the life sciences has moved from pilot to production, across discovery, trials, and post-market. With the EU AI Act taking effect, evolving FDA expectations, and looming litigation and enforcement risk, getting it right has never mattered more.

Join the American Conference Institute ("ACI") for two days of practical, case-based guidance on the legal and regulatory realities of AI in life sciences on February 24-25, 2026 at the New York City Bar Association, New York, NY. Learn how to deploy AI in discovery and trials – and manage the risks – with clear playbooks for FDA/EU compliance, defensible documentation, contracting, data/privacy controls, and IP protection, delivered by agency leaders, in-house counsel, and top practitioners. Leave with tools you can use immediately to implement AI responsibly and at scale.

Conference highlights to be discussed at this year's event include:

Adapting risk and compliance frameworks for next-generation, agentic AI

Navigating data, privacy, and transparency in drug development and clinical trials

Contracting for AI-enabled systems and services

Implementing IP strategies to protect innovation in AI-driven life sciences

Understanding the impact of the EU AI Act and patchwork U.S. state laws

Emerging litigation trends and governance structures shaping the AI landscape

Hyman, Phelps & McNamara, P.C.'s Jennifer D. Newberger will be speaking at a session titled "AI Use Cases in MedTech: Stress-Testing Legal and Compliance Challenges Through Case Studies."

