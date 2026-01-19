The OBBBA Is Here: What Health System Leaders Should Be Focused On Now

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), enacted in July 2025, is no longer a policy debate or a future concern. It is already changing how coverage works, how Medicaid dollars flow, and how much operational friction health systems will face over the next several years.

During J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference week, Sheppard Mullin and Huron Consulting Group hosted an executive roundtable, convening health system and provider leaders to move past headlines and focus on a simple question: what does this law actually mean in practice? The answer is clear—this is not a narrow compliance exercise. It is a structural reset that requires early planning, disciplined sequencing, and board-level engagement.

Medicaid Eligibility and Financing Will Drive Churn and Operational Pressure

The OBBBA tightens Medicaid eligibility through work requirements, more frequent redeterminations, shortened retroactive coverage, and narrower eligibility for certain non-citizens. None of this is theoretical. These provisions will increase churn, denials, and administrative burden, particularly for systems serving large Medicaid populations.

For providers, the risk is not just coverage loss—it is stress on eligibility operations, financial counseling, revenue cycle performance, and uncompensated care. Systems that underestimate the operational lift required here are likely to feel the impact first.

On the financing side, the law caps state-directed payments, freezes provider tax growth, and tightens safe harbors over time. Existing supplemental payments may be phased down beginning in 2028.

For many systems, this is not incremental. It requires early financial modeling, contract re-baselining, and candid conversations with boards about exposure and trade-offs. Waiting until the phase-downs begin will limit options.

340B Has Moved Squarely Into the Governance Arena

While the OBBBA does not rewrite the 340B statute, it reinforces a broader federal push toward transparency, accountability, and auditability. Contract pharmacy arrangements, acquisition cost reporting, duplicate discounts, and the rollout of Medicare drug price negotiation are all under sharper scrutiny.

The practical takeaway is simple: 340B can no longer be treated as a background financial offset. It requires governance, documentation, and board visibility—particularly if rebate-based models return and introduce cash-flow timing risk.

Section 1115 Waivers Face a Higher Bar

The law also narrows the scope of Section 1115 waivers, with tighter budget-neutrality requirements and fewer opportunities for broad eligibility or benefit expansions. Waivers going forward will need to be targeted, defensible, and aligned with core system strategy—not treated as catch-all funding mechanisms.

Timing Is the Hidden Risk

One of the biggest mistakes we see is treating the OBBBA like a compliance calendar. The sequencing of these changes—eligibility, supplemental payments, pharmacy oversight, and waiver constraints—creates real risk if decisions are mistimed.

At the same time, the Rural Health Transformation Program offers short-term investment dollars that can support telehealth, workforce stabilization, and service line preservation. Those dollars are meaningful, but temporary. Systems need to decide whether they are using this window to stabilize, transform, or simply buy time.

These changes affect mission, financial sustainability, regulatory risk, and reputation. They are not issues to be delegated down the organization. Boards should be asking where the system is most exposed, which assumptions no longer hold, and what decisions need to be made before options narrow.

The systems navigating this best are not trying to do everything at once. They are being deliberate—strengthening core operations, tightening governance, and making targeted strategic choices that align with their financial reality.

The OBBBA is already reshaping the healthcare landscape. The question now is not whether to respond, but how thoughtfully and how soon.

