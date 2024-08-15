This Week In 340B: August 6 – 12, 2024

Find this week's updates on 340B litigation to help you stay in the know on how 340B cases are developing across the country. Each week we comb through the dockets of more than 50 340B cases to provide you with a quick summary of relevant updates from the prior week in this industry-shaping body of litigation. Get more details on these 340B cases and all other material 340B cases pending in federal and state courts with the 340B Litigation Tracker, a subscription product from McDermott+.

Issues at Stake: Contract Pharmacy

In a case challenging proposed state laws governing contract pharmacy arrangements, the plaintiff filed a motion for a preliminary injunction and suggestion in support of the motion.

In 5 cases challenging proposed state laws governing contract pharmacy arrangements: The plaintiff filed a motion to compel compliance with a subpoena and a putative intervenor filed a reply in support of its motion to intervene; The plaintiff filed a writ of certiorari to the Supreme Court; Defendants filed omnibus memorandums in support of their motions to dismiss PhRMA's claims and opposing PhRMA and AbbVie's preliminary injunction motions in three related cases. In one of those three cases, defendants additionally filed a motion to dismiss for lack of subject matter jurisdiction.



