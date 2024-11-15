This Week In 340B: November 5 – 11, 2024

Find this week's updates on 340B litigation to help you stay in the know on how 340B cases are developing across the country. Each week we comb through the dockets of more than 50 340B cases to provide you with a quick summary of relevant updates from the prior week in this industry-shaping body of litigation. Get more details on these 340B cases and all other material 340B cases pending in federal and state courts with the 340B Litigation Tracker.

Issues at Stake: Contract Pharmacy

In nine cases challenging proposed state laws governing contract pharmacy arrangements in West Virginia, Missouri, Kansas, and the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals: MO: In one case, the proposed intervenors filed a motion to dismiss. In a second case, plaintiff filed suggestions in support of proposed intervenor's motion to intervene. KS: Amici filed a motion to file an amicus brief. WV: Defendants in four separate cases filed identical motions to consolidate cases, along with supporting memoranda. Fifth Circuit: Defendants in two separate cases filed reply briefs.

