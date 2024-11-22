This Week In 340B: November 12 – 18, 2024

Find this week's updates on 340B litigation to help you stay in the know on how 340B cases are developing across the country. Each week we comb through the dockets of more than 50 340B cases to provide you with a quick summary of relevant updates from the prior week in this industry-shaping body of litigation. Get more details on these 340B cases and all other material 340B cases pending in federal and state courts with the 340B Litigation Tracker.

Issues at Stake: ADR Rule; Contract Pharmacy; HRSA; Other

In a case challenging the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA's) policy prohibiting all manufacturer conditions on 340B transactions, the plaintiff filed a first amended complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief.

In a case concerning the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) rule, the parties filed a stipulation of dismissal.

In a contract pharmacy case, the defendants filed a cross motion for partial summary judgment and a motion in opposition to the plaintiff's motion for summary judgment, and responded to a drug manufacturer's motion for leave to file an amicus brief.

Two drug manufacturers each filed a complaint against HRSA to challenge HRSA's decision not to allow their proposed rebate models.

In four cases challenging proposed state laws governing contract pharmacy arrangements in Missouri and Mississippi: MO: In two cases, the court granted proposed intervenors' motion to intervene and intervenors subsequently filed a motion for dismiss. MS: In two cases, two separate groups of amici filed amicus briefs in support of the state of Mississippi.



