ARTICLE
28 July 2026

Broadening Access To Private Markets: What The Informed Investor Access Act Means For Investors And Fund Sponsors

RM
Rich May

Contributor

Rich May logo
Rich May, P.C. is a Boston-based law firm serving clients throughout the United States and abroad. Since 1937, Rich May has provided knowledgeable, experienced counsel to business and individual clients. Our objective is to solve client problems effectively and efficiently, creating value at every opportunity.
Explore Firm Details
The Informed Investor Access Act proposes to expand the definition of "accredited investor" beyond traditional wealth-based thresholds, potentially allowing individuals who receive advice from SEC-registered professionals to participate in private capital markets. This legislative change could significantly broaden access to private equity, venture capital, and hedge fund investments while reshaping the landscape for both fund sponsors and individual investors seeking exposure to historically high-performin
United States Finance and Banking
Yelitza Montesino
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Rich May are most popular:
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
  • with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Insurance and Securities & Investment industries

Overview of the Informed Investor Access Act

On July 2, 2026, the Informed Investor Access Act (H.R. 9574) was introduced to the U.S. House of Representatives. The bill proposes a significant change to the federal securities laws by expanding who qualifies as an “accredited investor” under the Securities Act of 1933. Currently, accredited investor status serves as the primary gateway to participation in private capital markets, including private equity funds, venture capital funds, hedge funds, and other offerings exempt from SEC registration under Regulation D. By broadening the definition, the bill could substantially increase the pool of individuals eligible to invest in these private offerings.

The Current Accredited Investor Standard

Under the current framework established by Rule 501(a) of Regulation D, an individual qualifies as an accredited investor by satisfying one of two financial thresholds:

  • Net Worth Test: An individual (or joint) net worth exceeding $1,000,000, excluding the value of the individual’s primary residence; or
  • Income Test: Individual income exceeding $200,000 (or joint income with a spouse or spousal equivalent exceeding $300,000) in each of the two most recent calendar years, with a reasonable expectation of reaching the same income level in the current year.

How the Informed Investor Access Act Would Expand the Definition

If enacted, the Informed Investor Access Act would amend Section 2(a)(15) of the Securities Act of 1933 to expand the definition of “accredited investor” beyond its current wealth-based criteria. Under the proposed legislation, individuals who do not meet the existing financial thresholds could nonetheless qualify as accredited investors if they receive personalized investment advice from any of the following regulated professionals:

  • An investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”);
  • A supervised person of an investment adviser registered with the SEC;
  • A broker or dealer registered with the SEC; or
  • An associated person of such a broker or dealer, acting on behalf of the broker or dealer.

The bill reflects a growing consensus that the existing wealth-based thresholds are not the only relevant indicators of an individual’s ability to evaluate investment opportunities. For fund sponsors and issuers, the legislation could meaningfully expand the pool of investors eligible to participate in Regulation D offerings and improve capital formation. For individual investors, it could increase access to asset classes that have historically produced stronger returns than public markets.

Current Legislative Status and Key Takeaways

As of the date of this publication, H.R. 9574 has been referred to the House Committee on Financial Services and has not yet advanced to a floor vote. The existing accredited investor definition remains in effect, and individuals must satisfy the current financial thresholds to participate in most private offerings. Market participants should monitor the bill’s progress, as its enactment would have meaningful implications for both investors seeking access to private markets and issuers structuring exempt offerings. For updates on the bill’s legislative progress, visit Informed Investor Access Act · Congressional Bill Tracker.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Yelitza Montesino
Yelitza Montesino
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More