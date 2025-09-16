Retail Partner & Managing Director Sonia Lapinsky Discusses What The Termination Of The "De Minimis Loophole" Means For Consumers In This Video Interview With Yahoo! Finance

European freight companies are halting shipments to the U.S. ahead of the August 29 termination of the de minimis tariff exemption, which had allowed duty-free entry for goods valued at $800 or less. Sonia Lapinsky, AlixPartners partner and fashion retail lead, explains that this change will disrupt supply chains, increase costs for retailers, and likely lead to higher prices and slower deliveries for consumers.

