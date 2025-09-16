ARTICLE
16 September 2025

Retail Partner & Managing Director Sonia Lapinsky Discusses What The Termination Of The "De Minimis Loophole" Means For Consumers In This Video Interview With Yahoo! Finance

A
AlixPartners

Contributor

AlixPartners logo
AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges.
Explore Firm Details
European freight companies are halting shipments to the U.S. ahead of the August 29 termination of the de minimis tariff exemption, which had allowed duty-free entry for goods valued at $800 or less.
United States Finance and Banking
Sonia Lapinsky
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

European freight companies are halting shipments to the U.S. ahead of the August 29 termination of the de minimis tariff exemption, which had allowed duty-free entry for goods valued at $800 or less. Sonia Lapinsky, AlixPartners partner and fashion retail lead, explains that this change will disrupt supply chains, increase costs for retailers, and likely lead to higher prices and slower deliveries for consumers.

Watch the full video on finance.yahoo.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Sonia Lapinsky
Sonia Lapinsky
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More