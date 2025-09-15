New Consumer Financial Services Fintech Business Opportunities Arising From Deregulation At The CFPB During Trump 2.0 – Part 2 (Podcast)

Today's podcast episode is a continuation of a previous repurposed webinar held on August 12th, focusing on emerging opportunities in the consumer financial services sector under the Trump administration. The session aims to provide insights into the evolving regulatory landscape and its implications for businesses and consumers. The first part of the webinar, released last Thursday, September 4, covered the recently passed GENIUS Act (which creates a federal infrastructure for Stablecoin); developments in crypto-backed lending and credit builder loans; the mortgage industry; developments in earned wage access and rent-to-own and lease-to-own financing products; and insights on income share agreements.

Joining the podcast today are the following members of Ballard Spahr's Consumer Financial Services Group: Kristen Larson, of counsel, provides insights into the open banking rule; John Socknat, co-leader of the Group, speaks on home equity investment products; John Culhane, a partner in the group, relays insights on large installment loans at point of sale; and Dan Wilkinson, an associate, provides an overview of digital wallets.

Consumer Finance Monitor is hosted by Alan Kaplinsky, Senior Counsel at Ballard Spahr, and the founder and former chair of the firm's Consumer Financial Services Group for 25 years.

