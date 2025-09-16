ARTICLE
16 September 2025

Ahead Of The Curve: Navigating The Future Of The UK Senior Managers And Certification Regime

AO
A&O Shearman

Contributor

United States Finance and Banking
Sarah Hitchins,Marc Teasdale, and Kirsty Taylor
Since its inception in 2016, the Senior Managers and Certification Regime (SMCR) has served as a cornerstone of the UK's financial services regulatory landscape.

Now, as part of the government's broader Leeds Reforms, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and HM Treasury have unveiled a suite of proposed amendments to the SMCR, designed to streamline its operation and address practical challenges, while retaining its core principles.

Our experts Sarah Hitchins, Marc Teasdale and Kirsty Taylor looked at the latest proposals from the FCA, PRA and HM Treasury that will shape the future of individual accountability in the UK, including their practical implications, what firms should do to prepare for those changes and what further reform we might expect in this area.

Watch the Navigating the future of the UK SMCR webinar

View Navigating the future of the UK SMCR slides

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Sarah Hitchins
Sarah Hitchins
Photo of Marc Teasdale
Marc Teasdale
Photo of Kirsty Taylor
Kirsty Taylor
