Continuation Funds: A Structural Phenomenon?

A recurring topic of discussion among secondaries market players is the extent to which the growth in GP-led deal volume in recent years has primarily resulted from transitory factors, such as softness in exit markets. A recent report (available here) from Schroders makes a compelling case that the expanding utilization of GP-leds is a structural rather than cyclical phenomenon. We recommend reading the full report but summarize a few of the key insights below:
- Schroders notes that fund-to-fund exits have historically represented a significant proportion of deal volume for mid- and large buyout firms. Continuation vehicle transactions, they argue, are better understood as a substitute for these types of buyout exits than as analogues to vanilla LP secondaries. Schroders predicts that continuation fund exits will displace some of the traditional fund-to-fund buyout deal flow over the coming decade.
- Continuation vehicle transactions have appeal that goes beyond
comparative attractiveness when other exit markets are sluggish.
Schroders summarizes the key structural factors as follows:
- Continued private equity ownership beyond the original holding period is an established way to drive company transformation;
- Ongoing company transformation under private equity ownership often does not require a change in owner;
- Continuation investments are a cost-effective way to deliver ongoing transformation;
- Continuation investments have more predictable returns and faster liquidity compared to traditional buyouts;
- The current cyclical exit gap is accelerating demand for alternative liquidity solutions.
- The Schroders analysis estimates the proportion of buyout deals that are potential candidates for continuation vehicle exits, and projects 3x-6x growth in the continuation investment market over the next decade.
Over 2025, the Ropes & Gray secondaries team has observed continued growth in the popularity of GP-leds. In particular, we are increasingly seeing these transactions deployed in creative ways to both provide liquidity for LPs and also to address a range of other corporate financing needs.
Our clients, consistent with the Schroders analysis, see GP-leds as a tool with multi-faceted, long-term value. As the market grows in sophistication, we believe GP-leds will become an even more versatile option for sponsors and investors.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.