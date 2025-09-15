Continuation Funds: A Structural Phenomenon?

A recurring topic of discussion among secondaries market players is the extent to which the growth in GP-led deal volume in recent years has primarily resulted from transitory factors, such as softness in exit markets. A recent report (available here) from Schroders makes a compelling case that the expanding utilization of GP-leds is a structural rather than cyclical phenomenon. We recommend reading the full report but summarize a few of the key insights below:

Schroders notes that fund-to-fund exits have historically represented a significant proportion of deal volume for mid- and large buyout firms. Continuation vehicle transactions, they argue, are better understood as a substitute for these types of buyout exits than as analogues to vanilla LP secondaries. Schroders predicts that continuation fund exits will displace some of the traditional fund-to-fund buyout deal flow over the coming decade.

Continuation vehicle transactions have appeal that goes beyond comparative attractiveness when other exit markets are sluggish. Schroders summarizes the key structural factors as follows: Continued private equity ownership beyond the original holding period is an established way to drive company transformation; Ongoing company transformation under private equity ownership often does not require a change in owner; Continuation investments are a cost-effective way to deliver ongoing transformation; Continuation investments have more predictable returns and faster liquidity compared to traditional buyouts; The current cyclical exit gap is accelerating demand for alternative liquidity solutions.

The Schroders analysis estimates the proportion of buyout deals that are potential candidates for continuation vehicle exits, and projects 3x-6x growth in the continuation investment market over the next decade.

Over 2025, the Ropes & Gray secondaries team has observed continued growth in the popularity of GP-leds. In particular, we are increasingly seeing these transactions deployed in creative ways to both provide liquidity for LPs and also to address a range of other corporate financing needs.

Our clients, consistent with the Schroders analysis, see GP-leds as a tool with multi-faceted, long-term value. As the market grows in sophistication, we believe GP-leds will become an even more versatile option for sponsors and investors.

