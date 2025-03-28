ARTICLE
28 March 2025

The Digital Chamber Publishes US Blockchain Roadmap

GT
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Contributor

Greenberg Traurig, LLP logo
Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI “Leading Edge Law Firm” for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.
Explore Firm Details
The Digital Chamber (TDC), a trade association focused on advancing blockchain adoption and regulatory clarity, has unveiled its U.S. Blockchain Roadmap...
United States Technology
Kyle Jaep

The Digital Chamber (TDC), a trade association focused on advancing blockchain adoption and regulatory clarity, has unveiled its U.S. Blockchain Roadmap, a plan aimed at enhancing America's leadership in blockchain technology. The roadmap emphasizes blockchain's potential in reshaping financial systems, global trade, and digital infrastructure. It argues that blockchain development could impact the United States' economic growth, financial sovereignty, and technological competitiveness.

The roadmap outlines several priority areas and policy recommendations. These include integrating digital assets into the nation's financial infrastructure, protecting decentralized networks, and establishing clear regulatory frameworks. It also examines Bitcoin mining's potential role in strengthening U.S. energy security and recommends modernizing the banking system to adapt to the evolving digital economy. Additionally, the roadmap explores blockchain's potential applications in government operations and fiscal oversight.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Kyle Jaep
Kyle Jaep
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More