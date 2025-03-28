The Digital Chamber Publishes US Blockchain Roadmap

The Digital Chamber (TDC), a trade association focused on advancing blockchain adoption and regulatory clarity, has unveiled its U.S. Blockchain Roadmap, a plan aimed at enhancing America's leadership in blockchain technology. The roadmap emphasizes blockchain's potential in reshaping financial systems, global trade, and digital infrastructure. It argues that blockchain development could impact the United States' economic growth, financial sovereignty, and technological competitiveness.

The roadmap outlines several priority areas and policy recommendations. These include integrating digital assets into the nation's financial infrastructure, protecting decentralized networks, and establishing clear regulatory frameworks. It also examines Bitcoin mining's potential role in strengthening U.S. energy security and recommends modernizing the banking system to adapt to the evolving digital economy. Additionally, the roadmap explores blockchain's potential applications in government operations and fiscal oversight.

