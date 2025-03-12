SEC Announces New "Cyber And Emerging Technologies Unit" And Signals Return To First Trump Administration Fraud- And Retail-Focused Enforcement Priorities

On February 20, 2025, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced the creation of a new specialized unit, the Cyber and Emerging Technologies Unit, to "focus on combatting cyber-related misconduct and to protect retail investors from bad actors in the emerging technologies space."1 According to the release, the Cyber and Emerging Technologies Unit will "replace" the SEC's Crypto Assets and Cyber Unit, which was rebranded to focus on crypto under former SEC Chair Gary Gensler.2

In connection with the recent creation of the Crypto Task Force, the SEC indicated its intention to move away from the enforcement-first approach with respect to crypto and instead focus on providing a regulatory framework for the industry.3 Consequently, the fact that the Division of Enforcement's new unit is focused on fraud and protecting retail investors is not surprising.

I. PRIORITIES OF THE CYBER AND EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES UNIT

The announcement of the formation of a new specialized unit within the Division of Enforcement provides an initial indication of the enforcement priorities under the second Trump Administration.

According to the announcement, the Cyber and Emerging Technologies Unit will focus on fraud-related actions and harm to retail investors, including:

Fraud committed using emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning

Use of social media, the dark web or false websites to perpetrate fraud

Hacking to obtain material nonpublic information

Takeovers of retail brokerage accounts

Fraud involving blockchain technology and crypto assets

Regulated entities' compliance with cybersecurity rules and regulations

Public issuer fraudulent disclosure relating to cybersecurity

These priorities signal that the focus of this new unit may align with that of the original Cyber Unit, which was created under Chair Jay Clayton in September 2017 during the first Trump Administration. In this regard, the announcement of the new Cyber and Emerging Technologies Unit bears a strong resemblance to the announcement of that original Cyber Unit.4 According to the September 2017 announcement, the original Cyber Unit's focus would be:

Market manipulation schemes involving false information spread through electronic and social media

Hacking to obtain material nonpublic information

Violations involving distributed ledger technology and initial coin offerings

Misconduct perpetrated using the dark web

Intrusions into retail brokerage accounts

Cyber-related threats to trading platforms and other critical market infrastructure

The similarity of these priorities indicates that, like the original Clayton-era Cyber Unit, the mandate of the Cyber and Emerging Technologies Unit will be different from the Gensler-era Crypto Assets and Cyber Unit's narrower focus on "polic[ing] wrongdoing in the crypto markets" and "identify[ing] disclosure and controls issues with respect to cybersecurity."5

We anticipate that the Cyber and Emerging Technologies Unit will focus on all types of technology-related fraud, such as material misrepresentations made by issuers and registrants about artificial intelligence and machine learning risks and capabilities, an area that has proliferated since the prior Cyber Unit was formed. With respect to cybersecurity incidents, we anticipate that the new unit will focus on statements made by public companies that are clearly false or misleading or reflect clear omissions, rather than on policing the precise wording of a company's cyber-related disclosures, which Acting Chair Mark Uyeda and Commissioner Hester Peirce have both criticized.6 We further anticipate that the new unit will focus on investment fraud schemes perpetuated online, such as impersonation schemes and market manipulation schemes conducted on social media, as well as attempts to compromise retail brokerage accounts to misappropriate assets or otherwise engage in misconduct.7

II. WHAT THIS MEANS FOR THE CRYPTO INDUSTRY

With respect to crypto, the SEC has been clear that it will no longer be focused on bringing non-fraud enforcement actions against crypto companies. Instead, we expect the new unit, and the Division of Enforcement as a whole, to return to bread-and-butter fraud-related investigations, with a focus on conduct that impacts retail investors, as was the focus during the first Trump Administration. As Acting Chair Uyeda recently stated: "An important objective of any financial regulator in protecting investors is to ferret out bad actors and foster the provision of information necessary to make informed investment decisions. Capital formation—a core SEC mission and one that is vital to our economy—cannot flourish in an environment rife with fraud and deceit."8 Similarly, in a recent statement regarding the new Crypto Task Force, Commissioner Peirce stated that as the Task Force works on crypto-related issues, "the Commission's efforts continue unabated to combat fraud involving securities, including crypto assets that are securities or that were offered and sold as part of an investment contract, and tokenized securities."9

III. LOOKING FORWARD

Replacing the Crypto Assets and Cyber Unit with the Cyber and Emerging Technologies Unit will enable the Division of Enforcement to leverage the substantial experience and expertise it has developed in the detection and pursuit of fraudulent conduct in an increasingly technological and data-driven landscape. The formation of the new Cyber and Emerging Technologies Unit is an early indication that industry participants should expect an active Division of Enforcement under the second Trump Administration with a focus on fraud- and retail-focused issues.

