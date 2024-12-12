The Next Four Years Of International Trade Regulations (Video)

self

With the U.S. presidential election decided, both foreign and domestic businesses stand on the cusp of change. The Trump administration promises to usher in a new era of regulatory frameworks, legislative initiatives, and enforcement priorities, potentially reshaping the operational and strategic horizons for industries across the board.



U.S. regulations often reach beyond the boundaries of the United States and affect transactions around the world. The election results will drive major changes to your business and that of your customers and partners.



To help you anticipate forthcoming shifts in the international system, we offer an engaging presentation on how the election may change the shape of the world in the coming four years.



The discussion will focus on U.S. regulations that affect international business and how those regulations may shift in the coming four years, including:

Disruptive foreign policy Increased sanctions National defense considerations Supply chain issues Continued aggressive China policies

We hope you can join us. There will be time for your questions.

Presented By