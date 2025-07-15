ARTICLE
15 July 2025

Sanctions Raids Conducted Into Suspected Luxury Imports From Russia

Hamburg's Customs Investigations Office has announced raids on residential and commercial properties in the Berlin area...
Hamburg's Customs Investigations Office has announced raids on residential and commercial properties in the Berlin area as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected imports of luxury goods from Russia in breach of the EU's sanctions.

In particular it is alleged that the business was importing substitute caviar from Russia which would amount, if proven, to a breach of import prohibitions under the Russian sanctions.

Other offences including customs evasion are being investigated.

