Modifying The Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument (Trump EO Tracker)

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An executive order significantly reduces the boundaries of the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, removing federal protections from certain lands. Within 60 days, these lands will become available for mineral leasing, geothermal development, and mining operations under applicable federal law.
Reduces the size of the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument by modifying its boundaries and removing certain federal lands from monument protection.
After 60 days, lands removed from the monument will be available for public land entry, mineral and geothermal leasing, and mining, subject to existing rights and applicable law. Within one year, the Department of the Interior must update applicable land management plans and implement the revised monument boundaries and management requirements.